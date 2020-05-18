Register
10:57 GMT18 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A street cleaner in a face mask walks past a Huawei shop, amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China, May 18, 2020

    Huawei Will ‘Inevitably’ be Damaged by Latest US Crackdown, But Will Resolve Problem, Exec Says

    © REUTERS / THOMAS PETER
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107933/75/1079337589_0:112:3027:1814_1200x675_80_0_0_73693af04b8790d9f355ba7bbb4f3c6d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202005181079338063-huawei-will-inevitably-be-damaged-by-latest-us-crackdown-but-will-resolve-problem-exec-says/

    Last week, the US Department of Commerce announced new restrictions against Huawei, including a ban on the export of semiconductors from global chipmakers to the Chinese tech giant.

    Huawei’s rotating chief executive Guo Ping has admitted that the Chinese tech giant’s “business will inevitably be impacted” by the recent US move to block shipments of semiconductors to the company.

    “In spite of that, the challenges over the past year have helped us develop a thicker skin, and we are confident about finding solutions soon”, Guo said at a conference with industry analysts on Monday, adding that Huawei would need some time to “understand the impact” of the latest US restrictions.

    He spoke after the country’s Ministry of Commerce pledged earlier on Monday that it would protect “the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises” but remained tight-lipped on possible retaliation for Washington’s move.

    Guo was echoed by Jim Handy, semiconductor expert with the website Objective Analysis, who was cited by the AP news agency as saying in an email that “every electronics system that Huawei produces could be negatively impacted [by the latest US crackdown]”, given that “most China-based alternatives haven’t yet been established”.

    Neil Thomas, a research associate at the US think tank Paulson Institute, told AP that the Chinese tech titan had already started to shift some of its semiconductor production from the Taiwanese manufacturer TSMC to its biggest producer SMIC, even though SMIC “cannot yet produce Huawei’s latest Kirin 980 chipset”.

    “But SMIC can probably manufacture earlier-generation Huawei chipsets”, Thomas added.

    Beijing Reportedly Vows ‘Forceful Countermeasures’ Against US Restrictions

    Thomas’ comments followed the state-run Chinese newspaper Global Times citing an unnamed source as saying that Beijing is considering taking "forceful countermeasures" against the US move, which will allegedly include a clampdown on a number of major US companies, such as Qualcomm, Cisco, and Apple as well as the American plane maker Boeing.

    “China will launch rounds of endless investigations on those firms, just like swords hanging over their head. It will dampen investors' confidence and squeeze their income in the Chinese market”, the source asserted.

    This came after China’s Foreign Ministry urged the US to stop the "unreasonable suppression of Huawei”, signaling Beijing’s resolve to “firmly uphold Chinese firms' legitimate and legal rights and interests"; the ministry slammed the Trump administration's actions as something that "destroys global manufacturing, supply, and value chains".

    The statement was preceded by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warning that Washington will continue restricting “most US exports to Huawei and its affiliates on the Entity List for activities that threaten the country’s national security and international stability”.

    On Thursday, the US Department of Commerce announced a ban on the export of semiconductors from global chipmakers to the Chinese tech giant, but noted in a separate statement shortly after that it would extend a license that allows some American companies, particularly in rural US communities, to continue to do business with Huawei for another 90 days.

    US authorities tightened the screws on Huawei in May 2019, when the Department of Commerce put the Chinese tech giant on its blacklist, barring the company from trading with American companies and suppliers.

    Washington claimed that the Chinese tech behemoth poses a threat to US national security, allegations that both Huawei and Beijing vehemently deny.

    Related:

    US Warned Not to Squeeze Huawei
    Allegations Against Huawei 'Absurd' Amid CIA & US Corporations' Global Spying – UK Politician
    Huawei Warns Beijing Will Take US Companies Down if Trump Agrees to New Chip Sanctions
    Huawei Says Last Year’s Sales Increased 19 Percent Amid US Sanctions
    Tags:
    restrictions, countermeasures, crackdown, production, semiconductors, Huawei, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Dead Lake to Mountain Devil's Finger: Glimpse of Mysterious Russian Region of Altai
    From Dead Lake to Mountain Devil's Finger: Glimpse of Mysterious Russian Region of Altai
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse