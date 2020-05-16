Russian Sovereign Wealth Fund Head Confirms Plans to Meet With UAE Foreign Minister

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, on Saturday confirmed plans to meet with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, whose death was falsely reported by the media.
"Reports about the death of UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed don't correspond to any facts. There was no attack on the sheikh. I plan to meet with Sheikh Abdullah during a visit to the UAE in the coming days", Dmitriev said in a statement.
The foreign minister was reported to have died in a terror attack in Abu Dhabi. The United Arab Emirates' state minister for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, denied the allegation after having a conversation with the diplomat.
Last October, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Middle Eastern country to discuss their partnership and strategic cooperation. The UAE leadership praised the talks, saying Putin's visit was a "quantum leap" in bilateral relations.
In 2018, the UAE sovereign wealth fund's CEO, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, said that he viewed Russia as a critical market and that through the fund's partnership with the RDIF, it was successfully strengthening its position in the Russian market through co-investment projects that totalled over $1.4 billion.
