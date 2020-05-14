Money Talks: Jeff Bezos May Be Poised to Become World's First Trillionaire

While the global economy may not exactly be in its best shape amid the current coronavirus crisis, it seems that some entrepreneurs might actually be about to take their fortunes to new, previously unseen heights, in the not-so-distant future, LADbible reports citing research conducted by Comparisun, a "business software comparison site".
In its study, Comparisun was apparently able to calculate the "yearly wealth growth rate" of some of the world's richest people by examining data from the Forbes Rich List, thus establishing that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos may become the first trillionaire in the world in 2026, at the age of 62.
As the media outlet points out, this prediction may not be particularly surprising, since "the demand for online shopping is at an all-time high due to the fact that physical shopping isn't really a thing at the moment", which has led to Amazon share prices growing.
Other individuals who might become trillionaires during their lifetime, according to Comparisun, include Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma and Google co-founder Sergey Brin, among others.
