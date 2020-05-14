Register
10:54 GMT14 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Demand for oil continues to fall due to the new coronavirus outbreak

    IEA Believes Global Oil Demand to Fall by 8.6Mln Bpd in 2020

    © AP Photo / Eric Gay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/36/1079033644_0:0:3446:1940_1200x675_80_0_0_b6fef5b0f3a834c7af718220cf85f784.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202005141079299804-iea-believes-global-oil-demand-to-fall-by-86mln-bpd-in-2020/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday that the global oil demand in 2020 would fall by 8.6 million barrels per day, revising downward its previous report.

    "Although 2H20 will be slightly weaker than previously forecast, our outlook for 2020 as a whole shows a demand fall of 8.6 mb/d, 0.7 mb/d more than in our previous Report. A resurgence of Covid-19 is a major risk factor for demand," IEA said in its fresh oil market report.

    The agency said that the demand drop in the first half of the year could be not as steep as initially expected.

    "We have raised our estimates for 2Q20 by circa 3.2 mb/d on evidence of stronger than expected mobility in some European countries and the US. We have also increased our Chinese demand figures for March and April. Together, these moves suggest that the decline in oil demand during 1H20 may not be as steep as first feared," IEA said.

    However, the agency downgraded its forecast for the second half of the year.

    "On the other hand, we have slightly revised down our expectations for the second half of 2020 and now expect demand to fall by 4.6 mb/d y-o-y, versus the 4.3 mb/d we saw last month," the report read on.

    Global Oil Supply to Fall to 9-Year-Low in May as OPEC+ Deal Takes Effect

    Global oil supply will fall in May to a nine-year-low of 88 million barrels per day, as the new OPEC+ oil production cuts deal will take effect, the IEA said.

    "Global oil supply is set to fall by a spectacular 12 mb/d in May to a nine-year low of 88 mb/d, as the OPEC+ agreement takes effect and production declines elsewhere. For some OPEC countries, e.g. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE [United Arab Emirates], lower May production is from record highs in April. Led by the United States and Canada, April supplies from countries outside of the deal were already 3 mb/d lower than at the start of the year," the IEA said in its fresh oil market report.

    OECD Commercial Oil Stocks 46.7Mln Barrels Above 5-Year-Average in March

    The commercial oil stocks in the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) grew in March by 68.2 million barrels and stood 46.7 million barrels above the five-year-average, IEA said.

    "OECD data for March show that industry stocks rose by 68.2 mb (2.2 mb/d) to 2 961 mb. Total OECD stocks stood 46.7 mb above the five-year average and, due to the weak outlook, now provide an incredible 90 days of forward demand coverage," the IEA said in its new oil market report.

    IEA Chief Sees Signs of Gradual Rebalancing of Oil Markets Following Crisis 

    The International Energy Agency starts to notice the signs of a gradual stabilization of the oil markets following a tough energy crisis last month, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said Thursday.

    "Globally, we see early signs of a gradual rebalancing of oil markets. It is still gradual and it still fragile. We see several uncertainties ranging from the developments related to coronavirus in different countries and globally. Global economic recovery efforts and also the policies in some key producing countries," Birol said at a press conference.

    In April, the oil prices reached historic lows and turned negative at the exchange, as the energy demand had fallen significantly in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, lockdown measures and economic meltdown.

    Tags:
    COVID-19, oil, International Energy Agency (IEA)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse