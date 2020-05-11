Register
23:16 GMT11 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    CSCL Globe

    ‘Bill Has Come Due’: White House Trade Adviser Hints at Punitive Tariffs on China

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Keith Skipper / CSCL Globe
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Ramp Up Anti-COVID-19 Measures as Global Tally Nears 4 Million (38)
    904
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105012/04/1050120439_272:0:4624:2448_1200x675_80_0_0_1bb02359a63f102b0e7e685cef74bc2c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202005111079276004-bill-has-come-due-white-house-trade-adviser-hints-at-punitive-tariffs-on-china/

    On Monday, White House Trade Policy Director Peter Navarro voiced his support for tariffs against China, claiming Beijing needs to be held “accountable” for the COVID-19 pandemic that started there last year. Meanwhile, representatives from both countries have vowed to push ahead with Phase 2 of the trade deal.

    ‘Holding China Accountable’

    Figures across US President Donald Trump’s administration and his Republican Party have unleashed a full-scale ideological assault on China as the cause of the United States’ extensive economic and medical woes, pinning the blame for the crashing US economy, tens of millions of US residents being unemployed and even the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus itself on Beijing and the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) specifically.

    “A bill has to come due for China,” Navarro told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday. “It’s not a question of punishing them, it’s a question of holding China accountable, the Chinese Communist Party accountable.”

    “They inflicted tremendous damage on the world which is still ongoing,” Navarro said. “We’re up to close to $10 trillion we’ve had to appropriate to fight this battle.”

    The day prior, during Navarro’s appearance on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” he still more fervently denounced China, claiming Beijing deliberately “seeded” the deadly COVID-19 novel coronavirus around the globe, effectively laying the blame for the pandemic on China’s shoulders.

    “President Trump built the most powerful and beautiful economy in the world in three years; the Chinese Communist Party took it down in 60 days,” the senior White House trade adviser said.

    “We know that patient zero in China was about mid-November, it was in Wuhan,” Navarro told Fox News’ Maria Batiromo. “We know that ground zero had the P4 weapons lab where the virus likely came from. For the next two months, we know China hid the virus from the world behind the shield of the World Health Organization, and as they did that, they sent the gleaming passenger jets from China - not into the rest of China from Wuhan, but to places like New York and Milan, seeding the world with what would become a pandemic.”

    Trump threatened last week to hit China with retaliatory tariffs, waffling between the trade penalties being punishment for COVID-19 or because Beijing had allegedly failed to live up to its January promise to buy $200 billion worth of US goods over the next two years, including $40 billion in agricultural goods.

    “I’m not happy with China; they could have stopped it at the source,” Trump said at a Monday news conference. When asked by a reporter what he thought about the FBI and Department of Homeland Security concluding that Chinese hackers have attempted to steal US vaccine information, Trump said, “What else is new?”

    Congress Expands Offensive on China

    Meanwhile, Republicans on Capitol Hill have launched a parallel China Task Force to probe “a broad range of China-related issues, including: influence operations targeting the US, the economic threat to our government and allies, efforts to gain the technological advantage, and China’s role in the origin and spread of COVID-19,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said in a Thursday news release.

    “As we learn more about COVID-19 one thing has become clear - China’s coverup directly led to this crisis,” McCarthy said in the release. “The Communist Party of China hid the seriousness of the disease, led a propaganda campaign blaming the US, used their supplies to exert influence, and continue to refuse international experts to investigate what happened.”

    “It follows the same threatening pattern of behavior we have seen from the Chinese Communist Party for years - something that has long-been the bipartisan consensus in Washington,” McCarthy continued. “The stakes are too high to sit idle.”

    Singling out of the Chinese Communist Party as uniquely malicious is in line with Washington’s new policy toward China. In the Indo-Pacific Strategy Report released last June, the Pentagon pointed the finger at the CCP for pushing the US into “inter-state strategic competition,” noting that “the People’s Republic of China, under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, seeks to reorder the region to its advantage by leveraging military modernization, influence operations, and predatory economics to coerce other nations.”
    Topic:
    Nations Ramp Up Anti-COVID-19 Measures as Global Tally Nears 4 Million (38)

    Related:

    Wall Street Down 2% Friday Morning Spooked By US Threat of New Tariffs on China
    China Lambastes Trump's Threat of Using Tariffs as 'Weapon' Amid Mutual Recriminations Over COVID-19
    Australia Hopes China Will Hold off on ‘Kick in the Guts’ Barley Tariffs’ Amid COVID-19 Spat
    Tags:
    punishment, Peter Navarro, china trade deal, COVID-19, tariffs, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse