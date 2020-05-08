Register
15:37 GMT08 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Crude oil and water tanks are pictured on April 24, 2020 near Midland, Texas.

    ‘Great Corona Derigging’: Analysts Say US Oil Rigs Will Be Axed to Lowest Ever Amid COVID Fallout

    © AFP 2020 / PAUL RATJE
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107919/52/1079195258_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_1b0df95bf78004d0a3e9245c3298708b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202005081079245512--great-corona-derigging-analysts-say-us-oil-rigs-will-be-axed-to-lowest-ever-amid-covid-fallout/

    As the world gradually embarks on easing corona-spawned social and economic restrictions, it has been suggested that gains from increasing demand will continue to be reined in for quite some time.

    Though oil prices have been slowly but steadily gaining in the past week as more countries began relaxing restrictions in place to eradicate the coronavirus pandemic, demand for crude and its products hasn’t yet started to visibly pick up, with oil reserves continuing to flow largely into limited storage facilities.

    The latter nuance has boosted the prospect of any gains potentially prompted by higher demand being capped.

    “Oil is rallying on expectations of better demand. There are green shoots there but I think the market will need to see those broaden and extend to sustain the rally", said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodities research at the National Australia Bank in Melbourne, as cited by Reuters.

    He specifically addressed the supply cuts that North American oil companies had earlier announced arguing that the move would also favourably impact the crisis-hit industry by boosting the standing of top US producers.

    “The supply cuts we have seen announced, particularly in North America, are also giving the market confidence", Shaw noted.

    The output and spending cuts come as the continuously decreasing number of oil and gas rigs operating in the United States is expected to hit an all-time low this week - the lowest benchmark in the past 80 years, Reuters reported.

    Last week, the US rig count was just four units above the record low of 404 in May 2016, as per energy service provider Baker Hughes Co (BKR.N), which has been keeping tabs on rig counts since 1940. 

    As fuel demand has declined about 30% worldwide, companies have been increasingly introducing layoffs to further cut spending, besides slashing production.

    To offset the glut, drillers have cut an average of 55 rigs per week since mid-March when crude prices started to plummet due to the coronavirus and a brief oil price standoff among OPEC countries.

    “The great coronavirus derigging kicked off mid to late in the first quarter, impacting well starts across the major US oil shale players", analysts at Enverus Rig Analytics said, remarking the rig count was down 38% in April and 62% lower than in the same period last year.

    Analysts suggest companies will keep pulling rigs for the rest of the year, which might see the count drop to 200, and will be hesitant to activate many new units in 2021 and 2022.

    In the midst of the glut, in late April, Reuters reported that Chesapeake Energy Corp, the US shale oil and gas exploration and production giant, is getting ready with a potential bankruptcy filing as it grapples with an unprecedented rout in energy prices,.

    However, of late, there has been a tiny positive trend for American oil benchmarks: Brent crude, for instance, went up 23 cents, or 0.8 percent, to trade at $29.70 per barrel on Thursday.

    Having hit an unprecedented subzero level, US crude futures settled below $24 a barrel, down about 60% since the beginning of the year.

    US financial services firm Cowen & C has projected a 45% decline in 2020 capital expenditures, while the previous forecast (before prices dropped) put it at around 11%.

    Related:

    UK Stirs Concerns in EU Over Plans to Leave Expired Oil Rigs in North Sea - Reports
    Norway's $1tn Wealth Fund to Dump Oil Shares, Hand Over Rigs to Big Oil Firms
    'Need, Not Want': Canada's Cash-Strapped Oil Companies Moving Rigs to US
    Tags:
    global, US economy, shale oil, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse