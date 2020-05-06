Register
12:29 GMT06 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Nigeria Faces 'Double Whammy' Challenge of COVID-19 and Plummeting Oil Revenue

    © AP Photo / Sunday Alamba
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronavirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (93)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107701/32/1077013296_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_1cb957ede4d8266f6f1bb69d4314ff85.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202005061079216072-nigeria-faces-double-whammy-challenge-of-covid-19-and-plummeting-oil-revenue/

    Petrostates across the globe have been forced to reconcile themselves with a future when one of their most prized commodities - oil - has dramatically shed its worth amid economies battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Despite Brent-crude futures rallying over recent weeks, one of Africa’s most populous nations, Nigeria, is facing a fast-looming future without reliance on fiscal revenue from its massive oil wealth, writes Bloomberg.

    Amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought to a halt economic activity and travel, demand for crude has been crippled, resulting in a dramatic oversupply.

    Accordingly, a glut of Nigerian oil has been bringing the country about $10 less than the $30 a barrel registered on Tuesday.

    “It’s now dawned on everyone across the country how severe this threat is. There is a possibility that at least for three to five years, there’s going to be no revenue flowing to the government from oil,” Andrew Nevin, a partner and chief economist for Nigeria at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, is quoted by the outlet as saying.
    George Osodi
    Ex-security guard tours an oil flow station in Eriemu, Nigeria.

    Once oil prices, which normally contribute about half of Nigeria’s fiscal revenue, are at around $20 a barrel, the African state receives very little cash for its crude, Nevin of PwC was cited as saying at a webinar on 30 April.

    Current global measures to fight the spread of COVID-19, with lockdown procedures, travel bans and shut industries, have driven oil prices to new lows where they fail to cover the costs of pumping barrels for many of Nigeria’s companies, writes the outlet.

    Despite such low prices, on 5 April traders were cited as acknowledging that around a quarter of Nigeria’s oil cargoes for his month were still awaiting buyers, with at least six tankers used as storage space for about 4.5 million barrels of crude were idling off Gibraltar and nearby Ceuta.

    According to tanker tracking data cited by Bloomberg, the tankers, floating in the area since the end of March, were about to be joined by another one.

    ‘Double Whammy’

    On Tuesday Nigeria’s Finance Minister spoke in a webinar to deplore the twin challenge of dealing with the coronavirus epidemic itself and economic impact from it facing the country.

    “It’s a double whammy. This has set us back significantly,” said Zainab Ahmed.

    Clement Agba, minister of state for budget and national planning, echoes the dismal forecasts, saying: “It is no longer a secret that government revenues have collapsed.”

    Nigeria was already struggling before the pandemic, as a US shale oil boom had slashed the country’s crude exports to America.

    About 40 to 50 percent of the oil was typically sent to the US.

    Seeking Outside Help

    Amid the dire forecasts, Nigeria has sought a $3.4 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to shore up the country’s 2020 spending plan.

    It’s also requested a further $3.5 billion from the World Bank and other financial institutions.

    In late April, the IMF reviewed its earlier forecast of an anticipated 2 per cent growth of Nigeria’s economy, predicting it would shrink by 3.4 percent in 2020.

    Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria
    © AP Photo / Sunday Alamba
    Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria

    According to the IMF, crude revenues were predicted to decline by $26.5 billion this year, down from $54.5 billion in 2019.

    With oil making up 9 percent of the Nigerian economy, crude exports fetch over 90 per cent of foreign exchange earnings.

    “This is a period of crisis… Job losses are imminent across the petroleum industry. The impact of this will start reflecting from June and July. The reality is that some members will certainly be impacted. What matters most to us is how to manage the process of any of such expected exit,” Shell Nigeria’s Fortune Obi, a spokesman of the country’s oil union for senior workers, was quoted as confirming.

    Fear of Social Unrest

    The economic downfall could spark social unrest in a country that has witnessed spells of militant violence for years, with oil facilities often targeted by protesters lashing out against allegedly unfair practices by the government and large oil companies.

    Pressure to Keep Pumping

    Regarding possible future government measures, experts predict there will be pressure to keep oil wells pumping, with focus on maximizing revenue by slashing output from high-cost producers.

    Deep offshore operators would potentially be the hardest hit from such moves, believes Cees Uijlenhoed, chief financial officer First Exploration & Petroleum Plc, adding that prices might tentatively reach around $50 a barrel by the end of 2020.

    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronavirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (93)

    Related:

    COVID-19 Live Updates: Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 250,000 Worldwide - Johns Hopkins University
    Texas Oil Regulator Dismisses Decision to Cut Oil Production Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    At Least 47 People Killed in Attacks on Multiple Villages in Northwestern Nigeria
    IMF Approves $3.4Bln in Funding for Nigeria Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil Price Collapse
    Brent Crude Oil Price Rises to More Than $32 Dollars Per Barrel, First Time Since 14 April
    Tags:
    Crude, crude, Brent, Brent, coronavirus, COVID-19, oil, Oil, oil, Nigeria, African, Africa, Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen at the seaside, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown which was put in place due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, 4 May 2020.
    Italy: The First Day After the Easing of Quarantine Restrictions
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse