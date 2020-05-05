Brent Crude Oil Price Rises to More Than $32 Dollars Per Barrel, First Time Since 14 April

Earlier in the week, the oil prices dropped due to the concerns about storage capacity and the risk of a new round in the US-China tariff war, as the global oil market is shook by the coronavirus-caused crisis in recent months.

Brent crude oil price has risen to more than $32 per barrel, for the first time since 14 April, according to the market data.

As of 00.49 Moscow time (21:49 GMT), the price for the July futures of Brent has risen by 17,9%, up to $32,06 per barrel, while June futures for WTI oil as of 00.52 Moscow time (21:52 GMT) went up by 24,28%, to $25,34.

Amid global oil market's struggles to overcome the aftermath of the coronavirus-caused crisis, the Russian Finance Ministry forecasts an average oil price of about $30 per barrel in 2020, expressing hopes that the figure will be slightly higher in 2021.

"As for forecasts, this year we are expecting about $30 per barrel [on average for the year], next one - slightly more," Siluanov said in an interview with the Vedomosti business daily.

As countries start to announce plans for gradually lifting the coronavirus lockdown, the further optimism rises among the investors, despite that the oil prices slumped earlier in the week due to the possibility of a new round of the US-China tariff war.

Starting from 1 May, the earlier adopted OPEC+ deal that envisaged global oil production cutting came into force. Under the deal, the signatories have committed to cutting production by 23 percent throughout May-June, then by 18 percent throughout July-December, and then by 14 percent thereafter until April 2022, with the baseline level set on October 2018.