01 May 2020
    The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, April 22, 2020 after Amazon extended the closure of its French warehouses until April 25 included, following dispute with unions over health protection measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

    Amazon's Bezos Tells Investors to 'Take A Seat', Funds $4bn in COVID-19 Measures Amid Worker Anger

    Business
    by
    The owner of the world's second-largest ecommerce platform and Washington Post urged the measures amid a wave of outcry from activist groups, employees and lawmakers over the the company's policies.

    US commerce giant Amazon Inc plans to invest roughly $4bn to boost health and safety measures at its warehouses, founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced on Friday.

    "If you’re a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat, because we’re not thinking small", Mr Bezos said in an investor press release.

    He added that under normal circumstances, second quarter earnings would expect roughly $4bn in operating profit.

    "But these aren’t normal circumstances. Instead, we expect to spend the entirety of that $4 billion, and perhaps a bit more, on COVID-related expenses getting products to customers and keeping employees safe," he added.

    Measures included scalable testing for COVID-19 infections, boosting hourly wages by $2 an hour in the US, C$2 in Canada and €2 across the EU. Workers diagnosed with COVID-19 will also receive up to an additional two weeks paid sick leave and a further $25m relief fund for partner companies and seasonal associates facing economic hardship, a blog post wrote.

    ​Millions of personal protection equipment (PPE) was ordered as part of Amazon's COVID-19 initiative, providing 100m masks, nearly 2,300 handwashing stations and 34m gloves, among others, in addition to 31,000 thermometers and over one thousand thermal cameras.

    “As well as the obvious health benefits for Amazon’s 840,000 employees this could mark a watershed moment for client acquisition and sacrificing a single quarter’s profits to secure political and public goodwill would have long term advantages,” Nicholas Hyett, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said in a statement.

    ​The news comes as the e-commerce behemoth expects sales to skyrocket up to 28 percent, or $81bn, due to a sharp demand for online shopping amid the pandemic. Sales jumped 27 percent to $75.5bn in March compared with last year.

    Goodwill Measures Amid Accusations of Ill-Intent?

    The positive news comes as Amazon suffered major blows in recent weeks, namely after two employees were fired on 10 April for allegedly violating company policy.

    But the employees claim they were fired after protesting Amazon's COVID-19 working conditions, leading Amazon Employees for Climate Justice to launch mass worker actions against the company last Friday.

    "We are angry that Amazon tried to censor us by deleting our email invitation from thousands of peoples' inboxes. We invite you to take a sick day and join us on Friday, April 24 for a day-long livestream," the group said in an invitation on 16 April.

    Amazon also came under fire after a report in late April said that the firm was gathering data on sellers to launch competing products, contradicting statements from Amazon executives made to the House Judiciary Committee in July.

    The news prompted anger from advocacy groups and congresspeople who accused Amazon of lying to Congress.

    “If true, this report raises deep concerns about Amazon’s apparent lack of candor before the Committee regarding an issue that is central to our investigation,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) said in a statement.

    He added: “Amazon has had opportunities to correct the record on its business practices. It is deeply concerning that, beginning with the hearing last year, they may have misled Congress rather than be fully forthcoming on this matter, notwithstanding our repeated requests in this regard."

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

