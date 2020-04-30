Register
13:34 GMT30 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Workers wearing face masks are seen on a production line manufacturing parts for trailers to be exported to the U.S. at a factory, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Taizhou, Jiangsu province, China March 28, 2020. Picture taken March 28, 2020

    Chinese Media Reveals COVID-19 Impact on Country's Exports, Jobs

    © REUTERS / CHINA DAILY
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (109)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107877/00/1078770092_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_49a5e0e77ce05d1c6dee190145ce62f6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202004301079145721-chinese-media-reveals-covid-19-impact-on-countrys-exports-jobs/

    For China's export sector and its massive workforce, the coronavirus pandemic has dealt two separate blows: the first during the outbreak of the deadly virus across the country, while the second as the virus spreads around the globe - crucial markets for Chinese exporters.

    Coupled with rising trade tensions and a domestic industrial restructuring process, COVID-19 now poses serious risks to China's exports and millions of related jobs - fueling obsolete yet fear-mongering predictions that mass layoffs are going to occur.

    However, a Global Times investigation into the impact of COVID-19 in interviews with exporters, front-line employees and trade experts show that while the challenge is real, there is always a way out.

    Apart from their ability to adapt to a changing global trade tide and resolve that made the country the world's largest trading nation in just three decades, exporters and employers are also getting creative in finding ways to cope - exploring a massive domestic market, new ways of selling products like e-commerce and new markets in emerging economies. They are waging what some call a "tough battle" to save their businesses and livelihoods.

    Plight of Export Workers 

    For 20-something Duan, Shanghai is the best place he can think of to start a better life. Craving for a taste of the metropolis, home to a free trade zone that serves as a laboratory for China's economic reforms, motivating him to endure frequent job changes over the past year since the junior high school graduate left his hometown in Central China's Henan Province.

    He felt closer to his dream after securing a temporary job in the city more than 800 kilometres away from his hometown before the COVID-19 pandemic eventually cost him his job at an electronics contracting factory.

    Many temporary workers who joined the company this year have had their contracts terminated by the company and the salaries they received were also lower than previously promised, Duan told the Global Times on Tuesday. 

    He was laid off in mid-April. "In such sluggish days, it's not easy to find a job," he said.

    But even in this environment, Duan stays hopeful and believes that he will be able to manage, as he holds onto his plan to pursue career opportunities in the city, however. 

    "Things will get better," he reiterated multiple times, encouraging himself to carve a path through the virus-plagued predicament that has overshadowed the nation's export sector.

    Future downward pressure on China's labour market mainly stems from the export sector, according to UBS chief China economist Wang Tao.

    Wang said in a note sent to the Global Times that she expected China's exports to decline by 20 percent year-on-year in the second quarter and that the full-year export contraction would hit 12 percent, factoring in deterioration of the global economy amid mobility restrictions imposed by many countries. 

    The WTO said last week that 80 countries have imposed various types of trade restrictions, warning such barriers could contribute to a fall of between 13 percent and 32 percent this year. 

    Shrinking exports and trade could put some 10 million jobs at risk over the next coming quarters, she estimated, suggesting a noticeable part of the nation's export workforce may become jobless, albeit temporarily, as exporters are still hopeful of a rebound to pre-virus levels.

    Commerce Minister Zhong Shan revealed in September 2019 that China's exports and imports ballooned to $4.6 trillion in 2018 from a mere $1.13 billion in 1950, creating more than 180 million jobs.

    "One-third of my employees have left, mostly average employees and servicemen," said Wang Hanyu, owner of a small invitation card factory in Yiwu and also Wenzhou, of East China's Zhejiang Province, citing sluggish orders amid the pandemic that have seen many of his peer companies lay off workers or ask them to take unpaid leave. 

    His factories now employ about 30 people manufacturing paper for invitation cards and red envelopes, with exports accounting for about 70 percent of revenue. Invitation cards are exported mostly to Africa and the Middle East, while red envelopes for weddings are destined for mostly people of Chinese origin in Southeast Asia. 

    Finding a Way Out

    However, the tougher the plight seems, the more courageous those hinging their futures on the nation's export sector have shown themselves to be. 

    The Yiwu market has offered to exempt traders' rent for two months, and there are also social security subsidies as well as lower interest rates on bank loans, Wang said.

    With the Chinese economy well on track for a reboot, the domestic market offers hope for Wang as the local wedding market is expected to rebound alongside eased restrictions on travel. 

    Some have turned to one of the more in-vogue ways of selling products to domestic consumers - live streaming. Just in March only, Alibaba 1688, a platform designed for export firms to sell products in the domestic market, saw a 295 percent increase from the previous months and a total of 500,000 exporters will shift towards the domestic market and Alibaba will help them sell 200 billion yuan worth of products this year. 

    Others have also shifted their production line overnight to make products in hot demand - masks, gowns and other anti-viral supplies accentuating the ability of Chinese exporters and manufacturing firms to adapt quickly to changing markets bolstered by the US' trade war with China and foreign officials constant calls on their companies to shift supply chain.   

    It's true that optimism is yet to be justified, Wang said, noting that "the worst scenario might be a struggle throughout the year, but [my company] could take advantage of the lapse to develop new products."

    Zhong Wenhui, a manager at Huizhou Deshang Musical Instrument Co, told the Global Times on Tuesday that many factories are scaling down their payrolls as the pandemic kills demand and brings uncertainty.

    Zhong's companies traditionally export a large number of musical instruments to the US.

    "Despite the situation, there is always a bright side, and we are increasing our company's flexibility in switching between domestic and overseas markets as demand fluctuates along with the ongoing pandemic," Zhong said. "We are digging in to prepare a 'war of attrition' in the coming months."

    Zhong said the government has lent strong support to companies, especially in the form of financial lending, which are both low in interest and high in loan sums. 

    "I expect more supportive policies from the government for economic recovery, and I hope for an improved early warning system to keep an eye on the pandemic," Zhong said. 

    Zhong's optimism for a rebound in export orders and preparation for the future is also shared by many other firms, which are using the period to adjust and improve.

    A downturn in domestic car manufacturing and the COVID-19 fallout in overseas markets have dampened business optimism for the second and third quarters, Liu Jin, head of the general management department at the Ningbo Zhenzhi Machinery and Mould Company, told the Global Times.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
    © REUTERS / Andrew Harnik/POOL New
    US Will ‘Make Sure’ Countries Understand Coronavirus Came From China, Says Mike Pompeo
    The auto mould manufacturer, located in an industrial park in the city's Daqi subdistrict, which produces high-end auto parts and mould, has been roaring up production as many orders were secured back in January or even before, Liu said.

    A gradual decline in new orders for April and May will see reduced activity in the second and third quarters, she went on to say, noting that her company plans to take advantage of the slack to renovate its premises and upgrade its manufacturing equipment in preparation for a massive rebound in orders.

    As dark clouds drift away to reveal more sunshine - something most anticipated by multitudes of export sector workers - Duan is expecting to find not only a job but a girlfriend in Shanghai with whom he can fight for the future with that sooner or later sees COVID-19 retreat.

    This article has been published in partnership with The Global Times.

    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (109)
    Tags:
    business, Jobs, export, coronavirus, COVID-19, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse