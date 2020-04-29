Register
14:10 GMT29 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Cosco Shipping container ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in San Francisco bound for the Port of Oakland

    After Coronavirus: Countries Like UK Need to ‘Build Resilient Local Supply Chains’ Says Economist

    © AP Photo / Eric Risberg
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronavirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (91)
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107705/93/1077059369_0:31:3000:1719_1200x675_80_0_0_8179b326a1bbe4e9b8c455067aed8d5c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202004291079133433-after-coronavirus-countries-like-uk-need-to-build-resilient-local-supply-chains-says-economist/

    The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak is beginning to be felt with British Airways announcing they are laying off 12,000 employees and the German economy forecast to shrink by 6.6 percent over the next year.

    "I hope the coronavirus crisis helps end the obsession with free trade and comparative advantage as a way of organising the global economy. It was always a fantasy as I have explained before,” Steve Keen, the author of Debunking Economics and the world’s first crowdfunded economist, says, adding that the coronavirus outbreak could have massive ramifications for globalisation and could sound the death knell for the oil industry.

    UK in Disastrous Position

    ​Britain imports half of its food - the vast majority of it from the European Union: pasta from Italy, cheese and wine from France, fruit and vegetables from Spain, nuts and olives from Greece and grain from eastern Europe and meat and fish from various countries.

    Last month the managing director of Merseyside-based food importers Peter Gilding told Sputnik the wholesale price of fruit had gone up because international transportation costs had risen.

    ​Prof. Keen says: “In the post-coronavirus world, the emphasis in most countries will be to build resilient local supply chains. The UK is in a disastrous position on that front, especially on food production where it apparently imports close to 50 percent of its needs.”

    While Britain is never going to be able to produce citrus fruits or exotic vegetables at home, there are area where it could be resurrect industries, such as steel, to stave off the need for huge imports.  

    ​Prof. Keen says: “Rebuilding manufacturing capability in an era of global warming should be the policy emphasis rather than trade.”

    On Tuesday, 28 April, BP announced a record loss of US$6.5 billion (£4.4 billion) and said it planned to shed 7,000 jobs.

    Oil Crisis Will Reshape Industry​

    The oil industry has been hit hard by the shutdown, with demand for petroleum,  refined oil and plastic plummeting and the price of oil dropping to a negative value.

    Prof. Keen says: "The oil glut coming out of the collapse in demand from the coronavirus, plus the realpolitik battles between Saudi Arabia and both Russian and American shale oil producers will, I expect, completely reshape the oil industry."

    He said he understood it was hugely expensive to stop oil wells flowing - because the oil is under pressure and needs to be physically blocked to stop it coming to the surface - and it would be “uneconomic” to reopen many wells after the crisis.

    ​He said that meant that shale oil producers, who need a price of between US$30 and US$50 a barrel to survive, were “probably finished”.

    "Only Saudi Arabia, which I am told can produce at a cost of about $3 a barrel, will be guaranteed to be profitable, but the Saudi state's expenditure needs a far higher price than that. So they may attempt to commandeer all of the available demand once it begins to recover," says Prof. Keen.

    He adds: "The geopolitics of that are unthinkable for America and Russia and probably Europe, so I can see a strong push towards electric vehicles. All in all, this implies a bloodbath for existing oil companies."

    Prof. Keen also said that tourism will almost cease until the virus is eradicated.

    "The need for social distancing on planes will make business class the cheapest available fare. So the demand for aviation fuel will collapse," he emphasizes.

    6.6% Fall in German GDP - Optimistic Estimate

    On Tuesday, 28 April, the German economic institute Ifo said the country’s economic output had plummeted by 16 percent since the lockdown began and would probably fall by 6.6 percent over the calendar year.  

    ​But Prof. Keen says: “I think a 6.6 percent fall in GDP is an optimistic estimate of the damage coronavirus - and most importantly, our poor response to it - will ultimately do. I think a fall in GDP of the order of 10-20 percent for the year is more likely.”

    The infectious diseases and complex systems specialist Baneer Yar-Bam pointed out recently humanity could have eliminated the virus completely with a strict five week lockdown.

    Prof. Keen says: “To have done that, all but essential work - meaning food production and distribution, electricity, sanitation, and health - would have stopped for two weeks. It would have resumed for the fraction of the population without the virus after two weeks and then full economic activity would have recommenced after five weeks.”

    He said that would have meant companies who represented 75 percent of GDP would have ceased completely for two weeks.

    "So to get an outcome only about twice as bad as the best possible outcome would be, I think, miraculous - and unlike President Trump I don't believe in miracles,” says Prof. Keen.

    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronavirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (91)
    Tags:
    Germany, British Airways, BP, economic impact, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse