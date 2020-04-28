Register
09:08 GMT28 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Oil Tanker

    Tankers Straddle Waterway Off Singapore as Fuel Increasingly Hoarded at Sea Over Slump in Demand

    © CC BY 2.0 / rabiem22 / Romantic Oil Tanker
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronavirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (88)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107718/89/1077188996_0:84:1600:984_1200x675_80_0_0_0b931d0d700fdafba01c3028feedcd81.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202004281079119049-tankers-straddle-waterway-off-singapore-as-fuel-increasingly-hoarded-at-sea-over-slump-in-demand/

    Previous reports suggested a record amount of crude oil was being stored offshore in tankers after coronavirus lockdowns had forced refineries to suspend operations and demand for crude plummeted over protocols introduced by nations in an effort to slow the spread of the pandemic.

    An increased number of oil tankers are congesting the Singapore Strait amid oversupply and a global slump in demand for crude triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Bloomberg.

    The number of clean fuel tankers anchored in the narrow waterway off the Singapore shoreline is suggested as being around 60, up from the usual 30-40, according to Rahul Kapoor, head of commodity analytics and research at IHS Markit.

    Some vessels are believed to be used for storing fuel, while others wait for directions to head for buyers as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has crippled economies and brought nations to a standstill over lockdown procedures.

    ​Tankers loaded with everything from petrol to jet fuel are continuing to head towards the Singapore Strait from major refinery hubs like South Korea and China amid plummeting domestic demand and overflowing onshore storage tanks.

    However, the city state is struggling with offloading delays that are forcing vessels to reportedly idle for about two weeks instead of the usual 4-5 days to discharge cargoes, according to shipbrokers and traders cited by the outlet.

    Storage Space Dwindling Fast

    Traders, refiners and diverse infrastructure companies have been scrambling to store fuel in alternatives to onshore tanks amid the oversupply, resorting to pipelines and ships.

    The outlet earlier reported that those who secured some onshore storage in Singapore were being charged exorbitant rates, with space no longer leased out to new customers.

    “Major fuel-exporting countries are facing difficulties finding homes for their surplus barrels,” Sri Paravaikkarasu, Asia oil head at industry consultant FGE was quoted as saying.

    The expert added that processing rates at refineries in Singapore were plummeting, and the current rate of around 60 percent of capacity was forecast as slipping lower, to some 50 percent during the second quarter.

    Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, appearing to run out of space to contain a historic supply glut that hammered prices, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016
    © REUTERS / Nick Oxford/File Photo
    Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, appearing to run out of space to contain a historic supply glut that hammered prices, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016

    Elsewhere in the region, storage tanks were 95 percent full as of last week in India, with refiners stowing excess fuel in pump stations and depots.

    Next Best Option

    Resorting to tankers for storing excess fuel has been embraced as the next best option, according to analytics firm Vortexa.

    The firm says its data shows floating crude oil storage in Asia currently at a four-year high.

    As of 23 April, according to data intelligence firm Kpler, there has been a 45 percent month-on-month increase in the volume of clean fuels, such as naphtha, petrol, jet fuel and diesel, stored on ships.

    An oil tanker sits anchored off the Fos-Lavera oil hub near Marseille, France, September 17
    © REUTERS / Jean-Paul Pelissier
    An oil tanker sits anchored off the Fos-Lavera oil hub near Marseille, France, September 17

    With data including waters off Singapore and Malaysia, there are some 6.64 million barrels stowed away at sea.

    The dramatic demand for both clean tankers, dedicated to moving finished petroleum products, and dirty tankers used to transport crude oil or other black oils, as storage has sent freight rates soaring.

    Another option used in the current crisis is slow steaming, when shippers deliberately reduce the speed of tankers to increase the shipments’ transit time.

    The strategy allows them to buy time and save fuel while waiting for customers.

    Oil Glut

    The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that caused economic activity and travel to grind to a halt has crippled demand for crude and brought about an oil glut.

    As oversupply has created an overfilling of storage units, some experts are concerned that the world could run out of storage by May.

    A fuel tanker truck driver stores his hoses after a gasoline delivery at the Costco in Beltsville, Maryland
    © REUTERS / Gary Cameron
    A fuel tanker truck driver stores his hoses after a gasoline delivery at the Costco in Beltsville, Maryland

    Earlier, in trading on 20 April, the price for May crude contracts slipped below zero, breaking new lows for oil prices since 1946.

    In an effort to deal with the oversupply and mitigate the fallout for markets, on 12 April Saudi Arabia, Russia and other petroleum-exporting nations within OPEC+ agreed to slash their oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day through June in the single largest output cut in history.

    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronavirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (88)

    Related:

    US Crude Plunges 25% on Fear Country May Run Out of Oil Storage Space
    Brazil's Petrobras Says Revised Planned Cut of Oil Production in April Upwards
    ‘Moving into End-Game’: Production Shut-Downs Cited as Next Chapter of COVID-19-Driven Oil Crisis
    Footage Shows Oil Tankers Floating off California Coast Amid Crude Glut Triggered by COVID-19
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, tankers, oil tankers, Oil, Oil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live broadcast of the hutma in the Galeev mosque in Kazan.
    First Days of Holy Ramadan Amid Pandemic
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse