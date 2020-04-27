Register
15:11 GMT27 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Akademik Cherskiy

    Analyst Explains Reason for Russian Nord Stream 2 Pipelayer’s Erratic Course

    © Photo : gazprom flot
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107885/11/1078851108_0:-1:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_ca76d75974468985e649d9fdb1710674.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202004271079111657-analyst-explains-reason-for-russian-nord-stream-2-pipelayers-erratic-course/

    The Akademik Cherskiy, a Russian pipelaying vessel ordinarily stationed in the Russian Far East, set off for the Baltic Sea in February to help complete the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. In the months since, the vessel has engaged in erratic behaviour, repeatedly changing course without any explanation.

    Repeated changes to the Akademik Cherskiy’s declared port of destination are the result of its desire to avoid unleashing the wrath of crushing US sanctions, Igor Yushkov, senior analyst at Russia’s National Energy Security Fund has explained.

    “Why has the Akademik Cherskiy failed to indicate that it’s heading to the Baltic Sea to the area where the unfinished portion of Nord Stream 2 is? It’s doing so so that US regulators will have no formal grounds to place sanctions on the ship in advance, since this would make it difficult for the ship to pass through straits,” Yushkov explained, speaking to Russia’s National News Service radio station.

    In reality, Yushkov believes, the vessel’s course hasn’t really changed much. “The ship is planning to sail through the English Channel, and indicating Nakhodka [as its destination] is quite logical. This fits into the Akademik Cherskiy’s recent behaviour. The ship has always been moving in the direction of the Baltic Sea…I would not be surprised if in a week it indicates its port of destination as St. Petersburg or Kaliningrad,” he said.

    “The ship isn’t going to Nakhodka. And in that sense, Gazprom’s plan to complete Nord Stream 2 using the Akademic Cherskiy, the only Russian vessel with a dynamic stabilization system which Denmark requires to operate in its waters, has not changed either,” Yushkov insists.
    Nord Stream 2 pipeline being laid.
    Nord Stream 2
    Nord Stream 2 pipeline being laid.

    Yushkov’s remarks followed reports on Sunday that the Akademik Cherskiy had once again changed course, switching its port of destination to Nakhodka from the UK Port of Aberdeen while sailing through the North Sea. Previously, the ship had indicated a final destination of Las Palmas, Spain.

    Sailing westward from the Russian Far East, the pipelaying ship previously raised eyebrows among observers by choosing to make the long journey around Africa instead of passing through the Suez Canal, which would have saved it time and several thousand kilometers of sailing. This too can be explained Yushkov said.

    “Fuel today is cheaper, and passage around Africa is cheaper for the ship than heading through the Suez Canal,” he noted. Furthermore, “the ship does not need to rush. According to Gazprom’s plans, it would be better to start work in the summer anyway, when the weather is more favourable in the Baltic Sea. Then the Akademik Cherskiy will be able to lay up to 2 km worth of pipe per day.”

    Furthermore, Yushkov said, Russia also has two other pipelayers in reserve. These were already used to complete the Russian portion of Nord Stream 2, and could finish the project if Gazprom got permission from Copenhagen.

    The Akademik Cherskiy has been at sea for 77 days since setting off from Nakhodka on February 10. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in late 2019 that the ship was one of the possible options Gazprom had to complete Nord Stream 2. In January, President Putin said he expected the pipeline to be finished by the first quarter of 2021 at the very latest.

    Employees work at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline outside the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia
    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    Employees work at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline outside the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia

    The Akademik Cherskiy’s deployment comes following Swiss-based Allseas Group S.A’s decision to suspend its pipelaying vessel’s work in the Nord Stream 2 project, with just 160 km left to build, in late 2019 amid fears that it would face “crushing and potentially fatal” US sanctions. Washington approved restrictions against the joint Russian-Western European project in December.

    Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Russia’s Gazprom and five major Western European energy concerns. When completed, the pipeline will be able to ship up to 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia to Germany, doubling the existing Nord Stream network’s capacity, and turning Germany into a major regional gas hub.

    In February, German media reported that the US was considering additional sanctions if Russia made a move to complete the pipeline, targeting either European energy companies involved in the project or the transited gas’s possible buyers.

    Related:

    Trump Authorizes State, Treasury to Proceed With Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 - White House
    Nord Stream Pipeline to Continue Pumping Contracted Gas Uninterrupted Amid COVID-19
    Shale Game: Why Trump May Have to Scrap Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Before Moscow Agrees to Oil Cut
    Nord Stream 2 Project: Russian Pipe-Laying Ship Reportedly on Its Way to Spanish Port
    Pipe-Laying Ship Capable of Completing Nord Stream 2 Heading to Russia's Far East - Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gala vice-chair Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump, arrives at the Martha Graham Dance Company opening night gala at New York City Center on April 6, 2005 in New York City.
    From Fashion Model to the First Lady of the United States: Melania Trump Turns 50
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse