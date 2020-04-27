Brent Crude Futures For July Delivery Rise Over $25 Per Barrel - Market Data

The Brent crude price for July delivery rose to over $25 per barrel, according to market data.
As of 02:54 Moscow time on Monday (23:54 GMT on Sunday), the price of July futures for Brent crude rose 0.93 percent, up to $25.04 per barrel. The price of June futures for Brent crude was $21.64 per barrel.
The price of June futures for WTI crude fell 1.42 percent in the early hours of Monday, down to $16.7 per barrel.
Earlier in the month, the price for WTI futures went into negative territory for the first time in history as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic weaken demand for oil products. On 22 April, June futures for Brent crude oil slumped 26.95 percent to $18.68 per barrel, the lowest price since December 2001.
To respond to the oil market crisis caused by the pandemic, OPEC+ oil producers reached a new agreement on 12 April to collectively reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day for two months, starting 1 May.
