How About ‘Something… Enjoyable?’ Webcam Porn Site Offers to Spice up NFL Video Draft

CamSoda management believes they can assist with the upcoming online event, not merely providing competent IT streaming support, but something very different, making coaches and others spend more quality time in front of their screens.

As the NFL is holding its first ever virtual draft Thursday, an adult cam website has expressed willingness to help and perhaps add a new dimension to the landmark 3-day event, which is sure to dominate the next weekend amid across-the-board lockdowns, Forbes wrote.

CamSoda Vice President Daryn Parker addressed a letter recently to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell:

“My offer to you and as many NFL franchises that are willing to accept it, is twofold", Parker writes, as cited by the edition.

He goes on to laud their team of IT experts - with impeccable expertise - whose services he is offering, along with “some…enjoyable…content for front office staff – including general managers and coaches – for when they aren’t on the clock".

“We’d love to supply them with free CamSoda memberships so they can interact with our roster of beautiful cam models via voice and video chat", Parker says before cheekily dropping:

“If only Rex Ryan was still coaching…”

Speaking about the technical aspect, Parker says his company is capable of making the NFL event way more interactive as their webcams will allow athletes to address fans directly, adding bandwidth is no problem either, since their most popular feeds often simultaneously have several thousand viewers.

“We have a technology live-streaming platform. It’s used for adult (entertainment), because that’s where we get the most money", he said, as porn websites have been recording a massive rise in views and subscriptions now during the persisting corona crisis.

“We’re sports fans, we want to have a good time. So if we see somewhere where we can help, why not reach out and try to help?” Parker later wondered in comments to Forbes.

The NFL has not responded to Parker’s offer, and it seems like they are covered. In an email to Forbes’ reporter, NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy explained how the league will be cooperating with its approved partners. For instance, AWS will manage video feeds from prospects, coaches, and general managers and all parties will be provided with Verizon phones.

Microsoft MSFT will deal with communication — with many participants using Surface tablets — and Bose will provide headphones for all participants as well. Communication systems meanwhile, will be the responsibility of individual clubs.