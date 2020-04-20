Register
21:06 GMT20 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A headline scrolls on a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Stocks are extending their slump on Wall Street, led by drops in big technology companies, as rising bond yields draw investors out of stocks.

    US Dow Plunges 592 Points Amid Unprecedented Oil Price Crash

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (185)
    7204
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106877/27/1068772746_0:300:5760:3540_1200x675_80_0_0_851c709a54f24098a99410ac58e68da6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202004201079035538-us-stocks-plunge-500-points-amid-unprecedented-oil-price-crash/

    US stocks finished Monday down hundreds of points, ending nearly two weeks of market gains. The fall into red territory came amid an unprecedented crash in petroleum prices

    US stocks fell sharply on Monday, driven down by news that the petroleum industry was running out of storage capacity, causing prices to plummet. At closing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell by 592.05 points to 23,650.44; the Nasdaq Composite by 89.41 points to 8,56073; and the S&P 500 by 51.40 points, to finish at 2,823.16.

    The markets were severely hurt by unexpected events in the oil market, where expectations about the topsy-turvy path of the world economy in the coming months has caused oil prices to plunge into negative territory. The number is due to the way oil prices are set, but according to experts, the notion that “people who had oil to sell were willing to pay to have it taken it off their hands” is not too far off, the New York Times reported.

    The Wall Street Journal reported that oil producers who had been filling up tankers and using them as floating storage tanks for when the world economy picks up again after the COVID-19 pandemic were quickly running out of storage space.

    “If you can find storage, you can make good money,” Reid I’Anson, economist for market-data firm Kpler Inc, told the publication.

    The May contract for West Texas Intermediate, which anticipates what oil will cost next month when it’s actually delivered to buyers, utterly collapsed, sinking by 300% to negative $40.08 per barrel. At the same time, oil that is anticipated to be sold in November, when it is hoped the worst of the pandemic will have passed, was selling at $32.08 per barrel.

    The news also comes amid a deal struck between Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation, two large oil exporters, setting greatly reduced petroleum production quotas.

    However, it wasn’t just oil producers whose stocks fell, but oil consumers, too. Airplane maker Boeing, which has been forced to shutter most of its US factories by the COVID-19 pandemic, saw its stocks plunge by 7% on Monday.

    According to statistics by the US Department of Labor, more than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment since the beginning of March, with 5.2 million filing in just the last week, effectively wiping out all job gains of the last decade.
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (185)

    Related:

    Saudi Aramco to Deliver to Market 8.5Mln Bpd of Oil Starting 1 May
    New York City to Spend $3.5Bln. By 2021 to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic - Mayor
    'Outlook is Bleak' as US Oil Crashes to 34 Year Low and World is Running Out of Storage Space
    Tags:
    WTI, Boeing, unemployment, COVID-19, oil prices, US Stocks
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse