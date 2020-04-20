WTI Oil Benchmark Drops to 34 Year Low to $10.34 a Barrel in US Morning Trading

The slump in prices comes as traders brace for continued fallout from the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus, which has shut down most major economies around the world.

West Texas Intermediate, one of the world's main oil benchmarks, hit lows not seen since April 1986 in trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday morning, reaching as little as $10.34 per barrel before noon before seeing a minor upswing, according to market data.

If the situation doesn't turn around, the benchmark will be on track to its lowest-ever close of $10.42, recorded on March 31, 1986, Jim Bianco of Bianco Research has tweeted.

*OIL FALLS TO LOWEST SINCE APRIL 1986 IN NEW YORK



Last $10.52 ...



Cushing OK storage, WTI delivery, is expected to run out of storage in May. This has never been close to happening before.



When/if it happens, big parts of domestic production will be forced to stop operations. https://t.co/oCizGwSuAo — Jim Bianco (@biancoresearch) April 20, 2020

According to the analyst, the collapse in prices comes as the Cushing, Oklahoma oil storage facilities, the US's main commercial storage hub, were close to running out of storage.

The drop in prices is bad news for US shale producers, already battered by the two month long global economic freeze caused by countries' response to the COVID-19 crisis, and will impact other major exporters including Russia and Saudi Arabia, increasing the speed at which those nations eat through their rainy day reserves.

The continued collapse comes in spite of the historic agreement by OPEC+ and partner nations last week to cut oil output by some 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) through June.

Crude prices began their roller coaster ride of wild drops six weeks ago, after the fateful OPEC+ meeting in Vienna on March 6, where Saudi and Russian energy ministers failed to reach an agreement on how much to cut prices by amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Riyadh added fuel to the fire sale by announcing deep discounts on its April contracts and promising to ramp up production by over 20 percent, from 9.7 million bpd to 12.3 million bpd. Russia and other countries followed suit in a bid not to lose market share, sparking an unprecedented glut amid flagging demand.