Register
09:22 GMT13 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The logo of OPEC is pictured at the OPEC headquarters on the eve of the 171th meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna, on November 29, 2016

    From Plunging Oil Prices to Historic Compromise: Bumpy Road to OPEC+ Deal

    © AFP 2020 / JOE KLAMAR
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107893/32/1078933233_0:294:3118:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_a6537917e8a24c662761fa3bfe76b0e7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202004131078933611-from-plunging-oil-prices-to-historic-compromise-bumpy-road-to-opec-deal/

    On Sunday, OPEC+ members managed to clinch a deal on reducing oil output by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June after they arrived at a consensus with Mexico.

    OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo has welcomed a new OPEC+ agreement on cutting oil production by almost 10 billion barrels per day as historic, a document that was signed “for the benefit of producers, consumers, and the global economy”.

    Here's a look into what can be described as a thorny path to reaching a compromise on the deal.

    Oil Prices Nosedive After OPEC+ Meeting Flop

    In early March, oil prices fell by more than 30 percent shortly after OPEC+ members failed to reach an agreement on crude output reduction amid the global economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The price tag for a barrel reached levels previously seen back in 2002 after the 6 March OPEC+ meeting, when Russia called to leave output cuts at previously agreed upon levels, while Saudi Arabia and its allies suggested that additional cuts be made.

    Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at the time said the demise of the OPEC+ agreement did not happen because of Moscow, given that “[…] we offered to extend the agreement on current conditions until the end of the second quarter as a minimum or the [end of the] year”.

    Saudi Aramco Boosts Oil Output

    After the gathering, Saudi Aramco, one of the world's largest oil companies, announced that it had been ordered by the country’s Energy Ministry to increase its production capacity from the current 12 million barrels per day to 13 million barrels per day.

    Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak at the time described the move as “not the best option in the current conditions”, adding that “maintaining production at the first quarter level would be proper”.

    The remarks were followed by restrictions being lifted as the OPEC+ deal expired at the end of March, leading to a subsequent collapse of the market.

    OPEC+ Agree on Oil Cuts, Trump Vows US ‘Will Help Mexico Along’

    On 9 April, OPEC+ members sat down for talks that were held via video conference, finally adopting a new declaration that outlined a three-stage reduction of oil production, a document that was accepted by all states except Mexico.

    Mexico earlier held out against making the necessary 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in cuts proposed by OPEC+, insisting that its limit was 100,000 bpd.

    Mexico’s position prompted Kuwait's Oil Ministry to accuse the country of "obstructing" a global agreement on oil cuts.

    Azerbaijan's delegation revealed that the compromise was ultimately clinched after the US agreed to cut 300,000 bpd in production on Mexico's behalf.

    President Donald Trump, for his part, confirmed that the US will “help Mexico along and they'll reimburse us sometime at a later date when they're prepared to do so”.

    The statement was followed by POTUS praising on his Twitter page a “great [OPEC+] deal for all” which he suggested “will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States”.

    The remarks came after Kuwait’s Oil Minister Khaled Ali Al-Fadhel announced “reaching a historic agreement to reduce production by approximately 10 million barrels of oil per day among members of OPEC+ starting May 1, 2020”.

    Related:

    OPEC+ Countries Outline Draft Agreement, Final Decision Not Yet Complete - Source
    Trump: OPEC+ ‘Getting Close to a Deal’ Amid Saudi, Russian Oil Dispute
    'Russia Believes Price Stability Requires Global Effort that Can't be Taken by OPEC Alone' - Scholar
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, consensus, oil prices, OPEC, Kuwait, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tokarevsky Lighthouse by Amur Bay. Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of the navigation of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from Amur Bay.
    Where to Hide From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lighthouses That Are Not So Easy To Get To
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse