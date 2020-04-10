Register
21:34 GMT10 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 21, 2014

    G20 Members Agree on Need For Oil Price Stability - Canada's Natural Resources Minister

    © REUTERS / Todd Korol
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 33
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107891/24/1078912402_0:128:3072:1856_1200x675_80_0_0_cdef761d794af7cd5c0a35c6cb1e9eda.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202004101078912301-g20-members-agreed-on-need-for-oil-price-stability---canadas-natural-resources-minister/

    On Friday, energy ministers from the G20 group gathered under the presidency of Saudi Arabia for an extraordinary virtual meeting to discuss how to stabilize the oil market and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Following the Friday G20 meeting, Canada's Natural Resources Minister, Seamus O'Regan, said that all G20 members have agreed on the need for oil price stability, noting that the bloc will set up an oversight group to report on the coordinated response on fuel prices.

    The minister said that the focus group is a voluntary group and that Canada, as the world’s fourth largest oil producer will seek a place on the panel. O’Regan added that, while there is no set date, there is a willingness to hold the meeting as soon as possible.

    "G20 members, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed on the need for oil prices stability and agreed to set up focus group to report on coordinated response on oil. The G20 group is currently not where we need to be on oil, but we took a huge step forward", O'Regan said after the meeting.

    Energy ministers did not not discuss the "numbers", O'Regan added. 

    The G20 meeting was held on Friday in a form of an online video conference and resulted in setting a two-year agreement on oil production reducton for 23 participating countries, with oil output cut at 10 million barrels per day for the first two months and 8 million barrels per day in the second half of 2020. 

    Earlier, OPEC+ group meeting adopted a new declaration on cooperation which was rejected by the Mexican delegation who refused to cut the production at the suggested amount. However, US President Donald Trump promised that the United States would make up the difference for Mexico by cutting its own production, and the country "would reimburse later".

    Related:

    Russian Energy Minister Novak Says G20 Talks Were Effective, OPEC+ Agreed on Oil Output Cuts Deal
    Putin and Trump Agree to Pursue Russian-US Consultations on Oil Market - Kremlin
    Trump Confirms US-Mexico Deal on Oil Output, Says Country Will Pay America Back 'at a Later Date'
    Tags:
    Canada, oil market, G20, OPEC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Yulia Boyarintseva, master of snowboarding and snowkiting sports, walks her dog near her home outside Krasnoyarsk
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 April
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse