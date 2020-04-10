OPEC+ Adopts New Declaration On Cooperation - Azerbaijan Ministry of Energy

On Thursday, the OPEC+ countries gathered via online video conference to discuss terms of a new possible oil output cut deal.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy said in a statement that OPEC+ adopted a new declaration on cooperation that envisages three-stage reduction of oil production, which, if implemented, will cut oil production by 23%, or 10 million barrels per day. Mexico disagreed to accept the three-stage oil reduction with output cut of 400,000 barrels per day from level of October 2018, Baku said.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy's press office said in a statement that OPEC+ failed to reach agreement by the end of the Thursday talks, but Kazakhstan expressed hopes that the consensus will be reached in the future.

"As a result of eleven-hour talks the parties could not reach any agreement. Kazakhstan, in its turn, remains hopeful that in the future the consensus on collective reduction of oil production will be reached, which will impact positively on the oil industry", the Ministry of Energy's statement reads.

Kazakhstan, one of the states included in the OPEC+ format, noted in a statement that it is ready to join the deal, should it be sealed.

"We hope for the positive results of the upcoming talks. The disbalance that we observe on the global oil market shows that OPEC+ countries' efforts are not enough in this case and we need all market competitors to participate. In our turn, we understand the importance of today's agenda and we are ready to join the collective reduction of oil production", Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Nurlan Nogaev said.

He stressed that Kazakhstan has always met its commitments as OPEC+ agremeent member.

Earlier, two sources reported that Mexico delegation left the video conferention talks as it could not reach consensus with the alliance on the amount of oil production reduction.

"At the talks with OPEC+ on oil prices stabilization, Mexico suggested reduction by 100,000 barrels in a day in the following two months. From 1,781 million barrels of production that we reported in March 2020, we will reduce to 1,681 million barrels a day", Mexico Energy Minister Rocío Nahle said in a statement.

OPEC+ meeting took place on Thursday in a form of video conference and gathered OPEC+ members and other countries that are not part of the group in order to create a new oil output cut agreement to stabilize the oil market hit by the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.

