OPEC+ States Begin Videocall on Stabilisation of Coronavirus-Hit Oil Market - Source

Oil prices have reported a dramatic surge during the meeting of OPEC+ members, according to trading data. The June futures for Brent oil have jumped to $35.65 per barrel, rising by 8.56%, as of 17:39 Moscow time. Meanwhile, WTI futures for May rose by 9.8% to $27.55 per barrel.
Brent previously passed the $36,29 per barrel mark on 2 April following President Trump's statement on oil production cuts.
The surge comes as the OPEC+ countries and oil producers that were not previously part of the deal began their video conference on the oil market, a source in one of the delegations revealed.
Apart from OPEC+, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Trinidad and Tobago confirmed their participation.
The oil producers will reportedly debate oil cuts of up to 20 million barrels per day, Reuters cited an OPEC source and a Russian source as saying.
Other sources told Reuters that Russia and Saudi Arabia had managed to overcome their main differences on agreeing a new deal on oil cuts.
OPEC+ Deal Failure
In March, OPEC+ countries were unable to bridge their differences on the need to further slash oil production amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Restrictions were removed as the deal fell through, which prompted a collapse in the market, in addition to a global drop in demand driven by the coronavirus crisis.
