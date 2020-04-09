Register
12:11 GMT09 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump laughs during a roundtable meeting with energy sector CEOs in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 3, 2020

    Trump Mulling Tariffs, New Anti-Russian Sanctions Amid Oil Glut – Reports

    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    Business
    Get short URL
    3110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107882/76/1078827604_0:234:3225:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_70398821494529dee1c0d6ba62bafed5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202004091078894294-trump-mulling-tariffs-new-anti-russian-sanctions-amid-oil-glut--reports/

    Oil prices collapsed to levels unsustainable for American shale producers last month after OPEC+ failed to reach an agreement on production cuts amid the drop in global economic activity due to the new coronavirus.

    The White House is mulling new tariffs on oil imports, or slapping Russia with new sanctions to try to stop the pain the US shale industry is going through amid tanking crude prices, The Wall Street Journal has reported, citing persons said to be familiar with the plans.

    According to the newspaper, President Trump has discussed Washington’s possible actions with leaders of US energy firms, as well as House and Senate lawmakers, expressing a willingness to increase tariffs to try to “force” Russia and Saudi Arabia to cut their output.

    WSJ’s sources say the US may impose new duties on imported oil using a trade law which had been applied to China during the trade war with that country. The possible sanctions against Russia are a backup, tougher option.

    The administration would abandon its duties and sanctions threats should Russia and Saudi Arabia agree to reduce their crude oil output, WSJ says.

    US officials have yet to comment on the veracity of the WSJ’s reporting. The story comes following remarks by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney last week that his province was talking to US officials about introducing North America-wide tariffs on Russian and Saudi oil unless the countries agreed to a new OPEC+ price cut deal soon.
    Pump jacks are seen on the Bakken Shale Formation, near Williston, North Dakota, on September 6, 2016
    © AFP 2020 / Robyn BECK
    Pump jacks are seen on the Bakken Shale Formation, near Williston, North Dakota, on September 6, 2016

    OPEC+ is expected to hold a videoconference later Thursday to discuss the possible reduction of oil output in a bid to stabilize the global oil market amid falling demand. Earlier in the day, a spokesperson from Russia’s Energy Ministry told Russian media that Moscow was prepared to cut output, but only if other countries engaged in a similar, proportional cut. Moscow and Riyadh have expressed interest in coordinating with the United States on production cuts, but President Trump has so far refused any coordination, claiming such coordination would come automatically based on global market prices.

    Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin told oil industry officials that Moscow’s goal was the long-term stability of the oil market, adding that the country was ready for joint actions to stabilize prices, working with the United States on this issue. Putin estimated that the world would need to cut around 10 million barrels per day for prices to stabilize. Putin also emphasized that it was not the Russian side which initiated the collapse of the OPEC+ deal, and stated that Moscow was not seeking to rid itself of competitors, including US shale.

    Oil prices dropped to their lowest levels in decades last month after OPEC+ failed to reach an agreement on cuts in crude output in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought global energy demand crashing down. At a meeting in Vienna on March 6, Russian Energy Ministry officials proposed keeping output cuts at previously agreed upon levels, while Saudi Arabia and its allies urged additional, more aggressive cuts. Russia refused, prompting Riyadh to scrap even existing cuts, and to announce a substantial increase in output, accompanied by deep discounts for April futures in a bid to gain increased market share. Other nations including Russia followed suit, with the ensuing price war bankrupting at least one major US shale producer, and leaving Moscow and Riyadh eating into their national reserve funds as prices plunged.

    Related:

    Riyadh May Save Oil Market Share Without 'Killing' Shale Firms, Expert Says Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
    Senator Suggests Pulling US Troops From Saudi Arabia if Oil Price War Continues - Statement
    US House Republicans Warn Saudi Arabia That Oil War May Harm Strategic Partnership With US
    OPEC+ to Discuss Creation of New Deal to Cut Oil Production
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Stephing Down
    Stephing Down
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse