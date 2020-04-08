US to Sell 30-Year Bonds for Coronavirus Relief Efforts - Treasury Secretary

"Here's my idea for the 50-year[treasuries]. We're going to be auctioning off 30 years and 20 years by one of each and it's the 50-year that'll give us twice as much money", Mnuchin told CNBC.
Mnuchin said the Trump administration will be raising money "all across the curve" for the COVID-19 response.
"We have tremendous demand for US treasuries. Everybody wants to buy US treasuries. It's the safe haven. So it's being very well received", Mnuchin added.
The US Congress has approved a $2 trillion stimulus package for COVID-19 relief and the Trump administration requested additional $250 billion on Tuesday to help small businesses in the United States.
All comments
Show new comments (0)