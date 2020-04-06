Asia-Pacific Stocks Markets Rise Again as Friday's Trend Continues

On Friday, Asia-Pacific stocks went up in the morning trade, showing an increase of 0.68-1.17 percent on the whole, according to market data.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region increased on Monday morning, building off the previous rise on Friday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.72% as shares of Softbank Group gained 3.22%, with the Topix index adding 1.49%. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.43% higher.

South Korea’s Kospi traded 1.74% higher, while the Kosdaq index rose 2.24%, market data shows.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index went up 0.27%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 increased by 2.37%. Markets in China are closed on Monday for a holiday.

The news come amid quarantine regimes and business shutdowns continuing worldwide, as the number of COVID-19 cases still growing and investors remaining concerned about the coronavirus impact on the global economy.