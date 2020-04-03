Tariffs An Option, But Not Considering Imposing Measure in Saudi-Russian Oil Dispute - Trump

The US is not currently considering levying tariffs to protect domestic oil prices amid the Saudi-Russian production dispute, but they remain an option, US President Donald Trump told reporters Friday.

"Water is much more valuable than oil ... there's so much oil," Trump told reporters Friday. Petroleum prices remain at historic lows amid the continuing dispute between the Russian Federation and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia about oil production levels during the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has brought the global economy to a halt, creating an unprecedented glut in oil supplies as trade and travel all but ceases.

"They are having a dispute, the two countries. Russia is being hurt unbelievably badly and Saudi Arabia is being hurt unbelievably badly … that’s where they get most of their income,' Trump said at the White House. "They're going to stop because ultimately the market will get them to stop."

The previous day he expressed his hope and support for a resolution soon. "I hope they can make a deal, they both want to make a deal," Trump said at the time. "They both love their countries."

While Trump has spoken with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman separately, negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Russia have not yet begun and are not yet scheduled to begin, according to a Kremlin spokesperson.

