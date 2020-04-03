Register
16:48 GMT03 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Pump jacks are seen on the Bakken Shale Formation, near Williston, North Dakota, on September 6, 2016

    Shale Game: Why Trump May Have to Scrap Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Before Moscow Agrees to Oil Cut

    © AFP 2020 / Robyn BECK
    Business
    Get short URL
    1102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105016/20/1050162020_0:175:4334:2612_1200x675_80_0_0_b42bc3e44e75d9feaa41de7e05c28c66.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202004031078822558-shale-game-why-trump-may-have-to-scrap-nord-stream-2-sanctions-before-moscow-agrees-to-oil-cut/

    President Trump has expressed hope that Russia and Saudi Arabia could “make a deal” on oil production cuts soon to prevent prices from falling any further and risking the survival of the US shale industry. Moscow and Riyadh have yet to confirm whether any such talks are in the offing.

    The United States may have to make substantial concessions to Russia, possibly by cancelling sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, if Washington wants Moscow to agree to cut oil production, energy analyst and Sputnik contributor Maxim Rubchenko believes.

    On Thursday, President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Russia and Saudi Arabia may agree to settle the ongoing dispute over oil prices in the near future, telling journalists that such a deal “would be great” for both countries, and adding that the US would be ready to join the talks if necessary, since the price war threatens “thousands and thousands of jobs.” The US oil and gas industry is known to account for about 7 percent of the US’s GDP, and to employ over 10 million Americans.

    Also on Thursday, Saudi Arabia called for an urgent meeting of OPEC+ producers to try to stabilize the oil markets, less than a month after the fateful Vienna meeting where disagreements between Riyadh and Moscow on the extent of production cuts led the kingdom to ramp up production, sending prices plummeting.

    Trump’s optimism led oil to enjoy a major upswing in Friday morning trading, with Brent climbing by $2.75 to $32.69 a barrel, after gaining 21 percent Thursday. WTI jumped 4.5 percent, or $1.13 on Friday to $26.45, after gaining back 24.7 percent a day earlier.

    Market optimism may be premature, however, with Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters Thursday there were no talks, “even abstract ones,” scheduled in the OPEC+ format at the moment. On Friday, Peskov announced that President Putin planned to meet with his cabinet and oil industry leaders to discuss the oil situation, but again, made no mention of any possible OPEC+ negotiations.

    A drilling rig at the oil company Rosneft's site at the Tsentralno-Olginskaya-1 well.
    © Sputnik / Rosneft
    A drilling rig at the oil company Rosneft's site at the Tsentralno-Olginskaya-1 well.

    Rosneft’s Target US Shale, Not Saudi Crude

    Moscow’s silent treatment for the Saudis is no accident, Rubchenko believes. The problem, the analyst says, is that bilateral talks between Russia and Saudi Arabia alone have no point: “All that the Saudis have to offer is to reduce output. That means only one thing [for Russia]: ceding even greater market share. Moscow has the opposite goal – to displace US shale oil.”

    As evidence, the analyst points to comments by Rosneft chief Igor Sechin, who expressed confidence Monday that “as soon as shale oil companies leave the market, prices will rebound and reach $60 per barrel.”

    Accordingly, for Russia to agree to a coordinated cut in output with Saudi Arabia, Washington, not Riyadh, will have to be the party that talks to Moscow.

    © REUTERS / Angus Mordant
    A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. Picture taken November 22, 2019

    US shale producers, whose breakeven price ranges from $39-$68 a barrel, have been hit hard by the month long oil price collapse, so much so that they’ve reportedly begun lobbying the Trump administration to enforce protectionist measures, including oil sanctions on Russia and Saudi Arabia, to try to shield themselves from the global oil market crash. The administration’s solution, including a decision to top up the country’s strategic oil reserve, is a temporary fix.

    Trump seems to understand that the road to a rebound in prices lies through Moscow, given Monday’s phone call between the Russian and US presidents, where oil markets was one of the topics on which leaders “exchanged opinions” and agreed to further consultations at the ministerial level.

    “The main question now,” Rubchenko notes, is “what Washington will offer Moscow in exchange for rescuing the US shale industry from collapse. And that process has already begun – on Wednesday, Whiting Petroleum, one of the leading oil companies operating in the massive Bakken shale oil field in North Dakota, filed for bankruptcy. The banks to which Whiting owed some $2.2 billion were offered 97 percent of its shares, which have declined in value 11 times over the past three months.”

    In such circumstances, Russia can expect major concessions, “for example, the lifting of sanctions against vessels participating in the construction of Nord Stream 2,” the observer believes, pointing out that although sanctions have a five year shelf life, they can be canceled by the president at any time before then if it is determined that the pipeline does not ‘pose a threat’ to Europe’s energy security.

    Nord Stream 2 pipeline being laid.
    Nord Stream 2
    Nord Stream 2 pipeline being laid.
    “Given that Russia has signed a new transit agreement with Ukraine, and that gas supply in Europe today far exceeds demand, Trump has enough formal grounds to repeal the sanctions,” Rubchenko stresses.

    Nord Stream 2 AG, the company supervising the pipeline’s construction, said as recently as Wednesday that it’s not looking at any options besides completing the project as planned. “We are looking for a solution and will report on it at the appropriate time,” company representative Irina Vasilyeva said.

    The completion of the $10 billion, 1,230 km pipeline stretching from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea was put on hold after Washington slapped sanctions on the project, prompting pipe laying contractor Allseas Group S.A. to pull out. The US introduced its sanctions on Nord Stream 2 late last year, with just 160 km of pipe left to be laid. The move prompted an angry rebuke from both Berlin and Moscow, and to assurances by Russia that the project would be completed, sanctions or no sanctions.

    Related:

    US Shale Production ‘Unsustainable’ While Oil is in Low $30s – Energy Market Experts
    Whiting Petroleum: Colorado Driller Goes Broke in First Big Shale Casualty of Energy Rout
    Unnerved by Market Mayhem, US Shale Drillers Lobby Trump for Foreign Sanctions, Import Ban – Report
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Offices at the Phyongchon District People's Hospital are disinfected on Wednesday, 1 April 2020, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
    Corona Who? Scenes of Daily Life in North Korea Where No COVID-19 Cases Have Been Confirmed
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse