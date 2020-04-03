Brent Crude Price Drops to $28.4 Per Barrel on London's ICE - Trading Data

The cost of June Brent crude oil futures on the London ICE exchange accelerated a decline which began the day before and reached the level of $28.4 per barrel, which is 5.1% lower than the previous session.

The price of WTI is down 5.13% to $24.02 per barrel.

​Global oil prices had collapsed amid the output hike, although these began trending upwards after US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Saudi Arabia would soon agree on market-regulating measures.

On Thursday, Brent and WTI oil futures rose by roughly 10 percent, trading at approximately $27 and $22 per barrel, on the back of Trump's comments.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW