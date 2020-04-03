Brent Crude Price Drops to $28.4 Per Barrel on London's ICE - Trading Data

The price of WTI is down 5.13% to $24.02 per barrel.
(current prices: WTI $24 and Brent $28) Crude #oil production: yellow line: US, blue line: Russia and white line: Saudi Arabia, chart @BloombergTV https://t.co/YOyJSve2UM pic.twitter.com/CRuMR5Tq5t— ACEMAXX ANALYTICS (@acemaxx) April 3, 2020
Global oil prices had collapsed amid the output hike, although these began trending upwards after US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Saudi Arabia would soon agree on market-regulating measures.
On Thursday, Brent and WTI oil futures rose by roughly 10 percent, trading at approximately $27 and $22 per barrel, on the back of Trump's comments.
