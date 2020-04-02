Sony Announces $100m COVID-19 Relief Fund For Medical Workers and Struggling Artists

The global coronavirus (Covid 19) pandemic which has forced companies to ask their employees to work from home or even reduce their employment headcount entirely. In order to soften the economic impact of the crisis, some corporations have directed resources towards helping those effected.

Sony Corporation put together $100 million relief fund in support of those affected by the growing coronavirus crisis, it was announced in a statement the companies CEO on Thursday.

“As you have all seen, the need for support during this crisis is unprecedented, and we are exploring several options, looking for ideas — with existing relief organizations, SPE partners, and our own executives internally — to determine what will have the most meaningful impact", SPE Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra wrote in a note to Sony Pictures Entertainment employees.

Titled the Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19, the electronics and entertainment conglomerate will put $10 million towards a number of frontline medical workers and organisations namely: COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund by the WHO, United Nations Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy, Doctors Without Borders, UNICEF, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

They have also pledge to support educators who have been forced to work remotely and the children they are responsible for.

Members of the creative community in the entertainment industry such as in animation music, pictures, games will also receive support along with up-and-coming creators, and artists. As well as creators who have been hit by any cancellations or suspension of live events or production.

Sony has acknowledged that many of its planned releases, including films, have have had to be delayed, but company has said that they do expect the pandemic to impact the planned PlayStation 5 launch later in 2020.