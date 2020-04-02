Register
16:40 GMT02 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    People wearing face masks are seen at a Huawei shop

    Uphill Struggles: Highlights From Huawei's Annual Report Presser On Trade War, 5G, COVID-19 Pandemic

    © REUTERS / ALY SONG
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107852/38/1078523859_0:72:3071:1800_1200x675_80_0_0_2185075c18fc985fb7c8d59c358f4fe5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202004021078806104-uphill-struggles-highlights-from-huaweis-annual-report-presser-on-trade-war-5g-covid-19-pandemic/

    A senior official from Huawei spoke to members of the press earlier this week on the state of the Chinese tech giant's status amid numerous global challenges, including the company's global 5G rollout.

    Eric Xu, rotating chairman for Huawei, briefed members of the press on the company's progress amid challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic, US trade war on China and push to remain innovative in the global telecommunications industry.

    The following are several highlights from the conference, provided in a transcript seen by Sputnik.

    5G Roll Out Across Europe

    Speaking on the coronavirus pandemic, which saw 850,000 new cases resulting in over 45,000 deaths globally at the time, Mr Xu said that the "longer this pandemic lasts, the longer the delay" in rolling out 5G.

    The situation was under control domestically, he said, adding that China had accelerated its 5G deployment under the nation's three major carriers - China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom - set to complete "earlier this year".

    "The number of additional 5G networks they deploy will depend on our supply, the speed of deployment, and their budgets. We will see if we can make up the time lost due to the pandemic," he said.

    Huawei's 5G Equipment Sales Outside China

    Despite media focus on Huawei's 5G rollout, sales were "just over $3bn USD, making a "small percentage of our carrier business revenue and therefore only a very small percentage of our company's total revenue", Mr Xu said.

    5G had become a "heated global topic of discussion" and attacks form Washington had made "quite an impact" by creating "a lot of extra work for us", including spending a lot of time "explaining the situation to our customers, partners, and also government regulators", Huawei's rotating chairman said.

    He told the press: "Never before in history have we seen a single technology so extensively discussed that everyone, regardless of their age group, has heard of it. This has actually saved our industry quite a lot of money in terms of the advertising that would have been needed to get consumers to accept 5G."

    A few customers using Huawei in 2G, 3G and 4G networks chose not to use Huawei to build their respective 5G networks "for a variety of reasons", including Optus and VHA in Australia, TDC in Denmark and Telia in Norway, he said.

    Business Outlook In 2020 Amid Pandemic, US Trade War on China

    2020 would be "the most difficult year" as Huawei will be subject to Washington's Entity List, which it was placed on in May last year. Supply continuity measures will be tested due to rumours the Chinese tech giant could face component shortages.

    The coronavirus pandemic would also bring "new challenges such as global economic decline, financial turmoil, and diminished market demand, which we didn't see coming", Mr Xu said.

    People wearing face masks are seen at a Huawei shop
    © REUTERS / ALY SONG
    Huawei Finds Renewed 'Sense of Mission' in Global Fight Against COVID-19 With Record R&D Investment
    Speaking on the pandemic, Xu said: "Our current priority is to ensure the safety of our employees and respond to the needs of customers and governments as they fight the pandemic. At this point of time, it's difficult to forecast our performance in 2020 with any accuracy.

    Technological Independence From Google Mobile Services Amid Trade War

    Smartphones launched after the Entity List cannot feature Google Mobile Services, prompting the launch of Huawei Mobile Services and AppGallery, Xu explained to the press.

    Xu said: "We'd like to see Google apps available on Huawei's AppGallery, just like they are available on Apple's App Store. By working together like that, we could deliver more varied and better apps to consumers. We want all of our 5G smartphone users outside China to be able to use Google's apps. We hope our 5G smartphone sales will grow in markets outside China. But right now, we can't make an accurate forecast. It depends on the development of the HMS ecosystem."

    In a separate question, Mr Xu said that Huawei was "committed" to its Seamless AI Life strategy, called "1 + 8 + N", allowing its HMS ecosystem to facilitate sales in markets outside of China.

    He said: "We certainly hope we can continue using [Google Mobile Services], but that decision is not up to us.

    Related:

    US, Huawei Officials Trade Words At Event Over Washington's 'Rip And Replace' Cybersecurity Policy
    Huawei Finds Renewed 'Sense of Mission' in Global Fight Against COVID-19 With Record R&D Investment
    US-China Trade War Claims Next Victim as West Australia-Huawei Joint Mobile Network Project Scrapped
    Huawei Profits Jump 19 Percent in 2019, Facing Fresh Tests Amid Trade War, COVID-19 Pandemic - Execs
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, 5g, 5g mobile internet, 5G network, press conference, smartphone, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit to the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020, during a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
    All Equal Before Virus: World Politicians Wearing Face Masks
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse