Wall Street Stocks Open Lower Following Announcement of Grim US Unemployment Data

US stock indices have slightly dropped on Thursday due to a record spike in US jobless claims amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reports.
The Dow Jones fell 0.59% to 20,819.46, the S&P dropped 0.48% to 2.458.54. The third major index, the Nasdaq Composite, dropped 0.59% to 7,317.45.
On Wednesday, US stocks fell by more than 3% following President Trump's comments about a surge in coronavirus infection in the country with the death toll possible reaching 240,000.
