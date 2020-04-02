Wall Street Stocks Open Lower Following Announcement of Grim US Unemployment Data

The drop comes as the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week topped 6 million. Wall Street indices previously fell by about 4 percent after US coronavirus cases crossed the 200,000 mark and President Donald Trump warned the nation to brace itself for a spike in deaths.

US stock indices have slightly dropped on Thursday due to a record spike in US jobless claims amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reports.

The Dow Jones fell 0.59% to 20,819.46, the S&P dropped 0.48% to 2.458.54. The third major index, the Nasdaq Composite, dropped 0.59% to 7,317.45.

On Wednesday, US stocks fell by more than 3% following President Trump's comments about a surge in coronavirus infection in the country with the death toll possible reaching 240,000.

