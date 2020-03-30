All for the Dream: Adult Movie Actress Ditching Porn to Join the Marines

A 20-year-old girl from rural Oklahoma, who always considered herself to be overly sexual and “curious” has now woken up to the ugly reality of the adult industry, abusive treatment by porn agents, multiple health issues, and less than stellar pay.

Vienna Rose, a 20-year-old from Oklahoma, is quitting porn after just two years in the abusive industry mainly offering mediocre pay, having fully grasped what her lifelong goal is - joining the Marines, the Daily Beast reported.

Rose’s story started when after viewing the docuseries Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, she, a “very sexual and curious” teenager googled “how to get into porn". She then found herself, she recalled, on a website called SexyJobs.com, where she filled out a resume, which instantly drew “weirdos wanting me to do privates, strip clubs, all sorts of people" like magnets.

It then took John Stevens, one of the subjects of Hot Girls Wanted, time and effort to talk Rose, then an 18-year-old girl into flying from her small town in rural Oklahoma to Hollywood, having no money on her and feeling that as the news of her occupation reaches home, there would be no way to return.

She gave it a shot anyway:

“So I was putting myself in dangerous situations to explore my sexuality, like meeting with guys off Craigslist to fulfil certain things. I thought I’d eventually get an STD or get killed, so figured I should explore these things in a controlled environment, and if I can make money doing it, then why not".

The two-bedroom apartment she was accommodated in was packed with a number of aspiring adult actresses like her, and this is where fully realised the myriad of health issues, including eating disorders, she would have to face. The pay wasn’t eye-popping either, as she recalled getting between $5,000 to $8,000 on a busy month, while on a slow month, it would typically be between $3,000 to $5,000.

According to Rose, when she joined the porn industry in August 2017, the standard rate for a boy-girl scene was $1,000. One year later, the price went down to $800, out of which about 18-20 percent would go for the agent’s fees, not factoring in makeup and hair.

At some point, she met a non-industry friend in Laguna Beach, with the episode triggering the sweet memories of her childhood dream of joining the Marines - even more so, since her brother was serving in the military at the time.

Rose contacted a Marine agent, having finally made up her mind once and for all, and was instructed to get her tattoo removed - the sole thing that stood in the way of accomplishing her dream.

What ensued was several months of continued work in porn to save up enough to get the needed tattoo-removing surgeries done - including a stint of working as a sex toy - a “pet” of a porn agent couple, who made her massage them, perform sex and wear a pair of cat ears coupled with a dog leash on her neck.

“Some people would probably say that’s not that big of a deal but with the way she had been treating me, it solidified that they didn’t see me as a human being… and I started feeling very gross", Rose recalled, implying that was the moment she decided resolutely to call it quits.

For now, not willing to give up on her dream of being a Jarhead, the 20-year-old is set to continue to produce adult content on her OnlyFans account and on webcam, in order to pay for her troublesome neck tattoo removal so she can finally become part of the Marines.