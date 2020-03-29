WTI Oil Price Drops Below $20 Per Barrel, First Time Since 11 February, 2002

This is the first drop below $20 per barrel for WTI crude oil since February 2002. The Brent crude oil price also plummeted 4.65%, according to trading data.

As of 1:40 Moscow time [22:40 GMT], the price of May futures for WTI crude oil fell 8.52%, to $19.98 dollars per barrel.

The price of June futures for the North Sea Brent brand oil mix dropped 4.65%, to $26.6 per barrel.

​The oil prices have been decreasing during the month amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, which caused reduction in demand for oil products. The production of those intensified as the OPEC+ countries had failed to reach an agreement on cutting the output that led to Saudi Arabia increasing production by 1.5 million barrels per day through the end of 2020.