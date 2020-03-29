WTI Oil Price Drops Below $20 Per Barrel, First Time Since 11 February, 2002

As of 1:40 Moscow time [22:40 GMT], the price of May futures for WTI crude oil fell 8.52%, to $19.98 dollars per barrel.
The price of June futures for the North Sea Brent brand oil mix dropped 4.65%, to $26.6 per barrel.
Crude drops into the teens#WTI #oott pic.twitter.com/bJDea795KL— Laurie Ash (@lauriesandra) March 29, 2020
The oil prices have been decreasing during the month amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, which caused reduction in demand for oil products. The production of those intensified as the OPEC+ countries had failed to reach an agreement on cutting the output that led to Saudi Arabia increasing production by 1.5 million barrels per day through the end of 2020.
