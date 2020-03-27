Register
21:09 GMT27 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Electronic boards display the days loss to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S. (File)

    Dow Plummets Over 900 Points Despite US Stimulus Bill Clearing Congress

    © AP Photo / Lucas Jackson
    Business
    Get short URL
    3160
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105116/35/1051163590_0:183:3500:2151_1200x675_80_0_0_69bd4af6b3082168e96e2e74d724105a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202003271078734444-dow-plummets-over-900-points-despite-us-stimulus-bill-clearing-congress-/

    Erasing some of its gains made over a three-day rally, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index took a sharp plunge on Friday despite the US Congress passing a hotly debated stimulus package to blunt the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Closing another week of volatile trading, the Dow index fell by 915.39 points, as the S&P 500 slid 88.60 points. The Nasdaq Composite saw a 295.16-point dip into red territory. The Dow’s sharp dive was largely fueled by Boeing’s more than 10% plunge, as well as Disney and Exxon Mobil declining more than 6%.

    The day prior, the Dow marked its biggest three-day surge since 1931, having spiked over 20% since opening on Tuesday.

    Although most Asian markets managed to maintain their positions in green territory despite a 5% slip by the Australia Securities Exchange index, the same could not be said for European markets, which saw the German Dax Performance index fall by 368.44 points and the UK’s Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 index shrink by 305.40 at closing.

    Slumped trading in European markets came as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and as European Union leaders continue to work out how best to protect their nations’ economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Oil prices, meanwhile, have continued to see weekly losses. West Texas Intermediate crude and Brent crude figures dropped Friday by 4.51% and 5.88%, respectively.

    Stimulus Bill Clears Congress, Heads to Trump

    With just a few hours before closing, US stocks moved closer to green territory after news broke that the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill had passed in the US House of Representatives Friday.

    The measure was passed despite initial objections by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who threatened to raise procedural objections that would have required a majority of House members to be present during the vote. The lawmaker’s move immediately drew bipartisan backlash from multiple officials - including US President Donald Trump. 

    The commander in chief didn’t hold back, lashing out via Twitter and calling Massie a “third rate grandstander … [who] just wants the publicity.”

    ​Later, moments before the vote was called on Friday, Massie spoke on the House floor. “I came here to make sure our republic doesn’t die by unanimous consent in an empty chamber,” he said, calling for a recorded vote that was subsequently denied. A quorum - a majority of the chamber - was ultimately deemed present, and the bill was passed in a voice vote. 

    Now having cleared Congress, the relief bill heads to Trump, who has repeatedly indicated that he will sign the measure.

    US Leads in Most Recorded Coronavirus Cases

    With trading remaining overwhelmingly volatile as a result of the pandemic’s effects on the US economy, investors have only continued to dump risky assets, such as stocks. 

    “This is going to be an economic fallout,” Gregory Faranello, head of US rates trading at AmeriVet Securities, told CNBC. “We’re seeing in two weeks what we would normally see maybe in a year and a half or two years.”

    Since Thursday’s highs, data monitors declared that the US had become the country with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 novel coronavirus cases, outpacing China, where the outbreak was first reported. Adding to the heightened economic risks, the US government reported Thursday that more than 3 million unemployment claims had been filed in just one week.

    Nancy Tengler, chief investment officer at Laffer Tengler Investments, spoke to the Wall Street Journal on the matter and forecast that the recent volatility is likely to continue “for some time.”

    “The news is going to be spotty, and investors have been scrambling,” she added.

    Related:

    US Economy in Free Fall, Could Lose Up to 24% of GDP and Face Ocean of Unemployment Due to COVID-19
    US Fed Warns of 'Severe Disruptions' to Economy Over COVID-19, Vows Efforts to Limit Them
    'US Isn't Built to Be Shut Down': Trump Signals Plans to Reopen Economy Early Amid COVID-19 Crisis
    Dow Up Nearly 500 Points as US Senate Inches Toward Possible Vote on COVID-19 Relief Bill
    Dow Rallies Over 1,300 Points Despite US Jobless Claims Recording All-Time High
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, New York Stock Exchange, Wall Street, coronavirus, COVID-19, US economy, US Stocks
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A volunteer disinfects a shop in Baghdad's Bayaa neighbourhood on March 21, 2020 as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 March
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse