US Stock Indexes Fall Sharply After Three-Day Surge

US stock indexes fell sharply at the opening on Friday as investors reacted to the United States becoming the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus infections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 653.70 points, or 2.90%, to 21,898.47. The index had gained nearly 20 percent in three days prior.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 74.20 points, or 2.82%, at 2,555.87. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 243.29 points, or 3.12%, to 7,554.25 at the opening bell.

Brent crude oil futures fell below $25 per a barrel.

International stock markets have been in turmoil in the past few weeks following the failure of the OPEC+ alliance to agree on production cuts and amid rising fears that the new coronavirus outbreak would cause huge damage to the global economy.