Iranian Parliament Head Asks Russia to Increase Agricultural Exports Amid COVID-19

"The speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran also asked to increase the supply of agricultural products to Iran and promote inter-regional ties for this purpose," the Russian parliament said.
The two lawmakers held phone talks to discuss sanctions amid the pandemic and the coordinated fight against COVID-19. According to the press release, they have endorsed "the initiative of several countries on the need to lift sanctions and abandon the sanctions policy" at a time when the world is struggling against the outbreak.
The possibility of arranging for coordinated work among Russian and Iranian doctors and scientists to counteract the spread of COVID-19 was also discussed, the parliament said.
According to the press release, Volodin and Larijani have agreed to switch all interparliamentary contacts of Russia and Iran to remote mode, but in a way that does not hurt the progress of bilateral relations.
