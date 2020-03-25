Register
21:38 GMT25 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Dow Up Nearly 500 Points as US Senate Inches Toward Possible Vote on COVID-19 Relief Bill

    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    Business
    Get short URL
    108
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107845/53/1078455329_0:436:2867:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_05fca337436995263b169bf8768ce862.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202003251078709809-dow-up-nearly-500-points-as-us-senate-inches-toward-possible-vote-on-covid-19-relief-bill/

    After experiencing a 1,000-plus point jump earlier in the day, US stocks quickly lost their momentum on Wednesday after a handful of US senators voiced their objections to provisions included in the Senate's fiscal stimulus package.

    Those lawmakers include five senators: Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Tim Scott (R-SC), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Rick Scott (R-FL) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

    All four Republicans have threatened to vote down the stimulus bill over the provision that adds $600 per week to unemployment insurance. Sanders has indicated that should the specified measure be removed from the Senate plan, he would not support the package.

    At closing, the Dow was up 495.64 points, while the S&P 500 gained 28.23 points. The Nasdaq Composite fell 33.56 points into red territory. Wednesday’s figures come after stocks saw massive gains the day prior, which marked the Dow’s biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933 and its largest-ever one-day point increase.

    European and Asian markets also saw stocks soar throughout the day as US lawmakers announced hours before trading closed that negotiations regarding a multitrillion-dollar relief bill had concluded, and that all involved government officials were in agreement on the terms.

    “This is definitely a step in the right direction,” Paul Sandhu, head of multi-assets quant solutions for the Asia-Pacific region at BNP Paribas Asset Management, told the Wall Street Journal. “What we needed right away was an economic buffer essentially stabilizing the downside risk for the next three or four months while the virus hopefully starts to dissipate.”

    US Senate Reaches Deal

    Although specific details of the $2 trillion stimulus bill have not yet been made public, key provisions made known include: $250 billion for direct payments to Americans, $250 billion to bolster unemployment benefits for Americans, $130 billion to struggling hospitals, over $800 billion in loans to both small and large businesses, and $150 billion for cash-strapped state and local governments.

    Under the direct payments to Americans stipulation, the legislation is expected to provide one-time checks of some $1,200 to individuals who make $75,000 or less in adjusted gross income.

    During a Tuesday White House briefing, Larry Kudlow, economic adviser to US President Donald Trump, stated that aid would total roughly $6 trillion, noting that aside from the $2 trillion for Americans, there would also be $4 trillion in Federal Reserve lending powers to ease the strain on the US financial system.

    “This is a wartime level of investment into our nation,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said early Wednesday after the deal was reached. “The men and women of the greatest country on Earth are going to defeat this coronavirus and reclaim our future.”

    A vote on the measure is scheduled to take place later Wednesday before the bill is passed onto fellow lawmakers in the US House of Representatives. Although House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters Wednesday that she does feel “optimistic” about the bill, she did not indicate when the House would take up the measure for a vote.

    Trump has indicated that he will sign the bill once it has cleared both congressional chambers.

    Related:

    ‘Shouldn’t Be Legal’: US Senators Accused of Selling Off Stocks after Coronavirus Briefing
    US Major Stock Indexes Rise on Optimism Over Gov't Rescue Bill and Fed Reserve's Stimulus Promise
    US Stocks Nosedive Despite Fed's Promises of Aid Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    United Kingdom Issues 'Stay-at-Home' Order as US Stocks Rebound Over Hopes of Stimulus
    US Stocks Bounce Back in Best Day in 87 Years on Coronavirus Aid Package News
    Tags:
    fiscal stimulus, coronavirus, COVID-19, Wall Street, New York Stock Exchange, US economy, US Stocks
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A face mask recommended by a West German federal civil defense study group as protection against radioactive fallout in Hamburg, Germany, April 24, 1957.
    Face Mask: The Evolution of Protective Gear
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse