Register
15:07 GMT24 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    File-In this Wednesday, May 21,2008 file photo, the company logo for The Boeing Co., is displayed in El Segundo, Calif. Boeing Co. say it's cutting 1,100 jobs from its U.S. plants, most of them in Southern California, as it scales back production of its C-17 cargo planes.

    Live And Let Die: US Should Let Aviation Giant Boeing 'Go Bankrupt', Not Bailed Out, Economist Says

    © AP Photo / Nick Ut
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202003241078692730-live-and-let-die-us-should-let-aviation-giant-boeing-go-bankrupt-not-bailed-out-economist-says/

    The comments came after Goldman Sachs upgraded Boeing's credit rating from "Neutral" to "Buy", stating the beleaguered aviation company owned enough cash reserves to endure the coronavirus outbreak, CNBC reported on Sunday.

    The best fate for US aviation giant Boeing would be to "die", investment advisor David Baskin told BNN Bloomberg on Monday.

    The president of Baskin Wealth Management said that the planemaker had "negative shareholder equity" on its balance sheets, despite being America's "most profitable companies" worldwide in the Boeing-Airbus duopoly. 

    He added: “The reason is they spent $42 billion buying back its own stock and basically used up its entire retained earnings buying back its stock, depleting its balance sheet and making it extraordinarily vulnerable to an event like this."

    Speaking on the planemaker's $60bn bailout request to the Trump administration earlier in March, Mr Baskin said that such measures would set a bad example for corporate governance practices.

    “Add on the travesty of 737 Max, which I view as a massive failure of corporate compliance and corporate culture — they knew that these planes were dangerous, they actively conceal that evidence from the Federal Aviation Administration, and my view would be not a penny to bailout Boeing," he said.

    Boeing should "go bankrupt" and new management should assume duties, in addition to wiping out stakeholders "who benefitted from these shareholder payments, these buyouts of shares which imperilled the company", Mr Basking said.

    He slammed any potential bailout of Boeing as "horrible corporate governance", adding that businesses ran the risk of "encouraging that action in others, a moral hazard".

    He concluded that should the Republican-dominated US Congress approve such measures, stocks could rise. "I hope it doesn't", he said.

    The news comes after Goldman Sachs told CNBC: "We think Boeing will remain a going concern...travel by flight will be as popular as ever once COVID-19 is resolved. We therefore think shares of [Boeing] should be procured at the current price that is down 70% YTD, 80% from 2019 [highs.]"

    According to reports, the American aviation giant could face losses up to $18.7bn over the aftermath connected to two plane crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in October and March, respectively, killing 346 people, due to engineering abnormalities and the plane model's Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) suspected of causing the crashes.

    Boeing estimated its losses would consist of $8.2bn in compensation to airline customers and a further $6.3bn in increasing costs to build the 737 MAX.

    The announcement came as shareholders held an annual meeting amid the COVID-19 and 737 MAX crises, where its Puget Sound facilities in Washington state have been forced to close temporarily due to the pandemic. The measures were "necessary steps" to protect employees and communities, company president and CEO Dave Calhoun said in a statement.

     

    Related:

    FAA Imposes $20 Million Fine on Boeing Over 737 Sensor Installations
    Boeing 737's Software Pushed Doomed Ethiopian Plane’s Nose Down Four Times Before Crash - Report
    Boeing May Lose Up to $18.7 Billion Over Problematic 737 Max - Reports
    Boeing Suspends Dividends, CEO Pay to Get Financial Stimulus From US Gov't Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Tags:
    Bloomberg TV, Goldman Sachs, Boeing 737 Max 8, 737 Max, Boeing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Caricature of Russian artist Igor Smirnov at the International Cartoon Festival on Coronavirus Battle 2020 caricature contest in Iran.
    'We’ll Defeat Coronavirus': International Cartoon Festival on Fight Against COVID-19 Held by Iran
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse