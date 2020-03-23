Register
17:41 GMT23 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Airbus A330neo aircraft

    Airbus Restarts Spanish, French Plants With New Health Protocols As Coronavirus Hits Aviation Sector

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Alex Cheban / Airbus A330neo aircraft
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (445)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107522/26/1075222682_0:4:1200:679_1200x675_80_0_0_2a3edc256f3f2cac8689a405bcb09377.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202003231078683275-airbus-restarts-spanish-french-plants-with-new-health-protocols-as-coronavirus-hits-aviation-sector/

    The world's largest planemaker partially resumed production on Monday at its French and Spanish assembly plants after implementing "stringent measures" due to the coronavirus epidemic, the company revealed on late Sunday.

    Airbus' plants in France and Spain have ceased operations for roughly a week in order to complete “extensive work in coordination with its social partners to ensure the health and safety of its employees, while securing business continuity", the planemaker said on Sunday.

    Workstations would only reopen after complying with new health and safety measures on "hygiene, cleaning and self-distancing while improving the efficiency of operations under new working measures", the company announced on Sunday, adding that similar measures being adopted across all facilities.

    The news comes after the aviation giant's Final Assembly Line in Tianjin, China reopened in February after being struck by the epidemic, with the Hebei-based plant operating "efficiently".

    Airbus reaffirmed its support to "those in the health, emergency and public services that rely on its aircraft, helicopters, satellites and services to accomplish their critical missions”, adding it had donated thousands of face masks to hospitals and public service facilities across Europe.

    A test A330-800 was also used to transport roughly 2m masks from Tianjin, with additional flights set to take place in the coming days, the company reported.

    Airbus chief executive, Guillaume Faury, said that health and safety were the company's "number one priority" and that the French and Spanish sites would only reopen after meeting "required standards".

    “At the same time we are doing all we can to support those on the frontline to fight the coronavirus and limit its spread. We try to live up to our values, humbled by the complexity of the situation, and contribute as much as we can to society in these very difficult times," he said.

    The news comes after the planemaker unveiled further measures to boost liquidity as the virus continues to batter the industry. Measures included a rise in liquidity from €20bn to €30bn as well as preparations for pandemic operation scenarios and suspending voluntary top ups in pension funding, among others.

    "I am convinced that Airbus and the broader aerospace sector will overcome this critical period," Mr Faury concluded.

    The measures were taken after numerous aviation associations urged the European Union in open letters to take action to protect the sector from haemorrhaging profits and cancellations caused by the pandemic, namely by helping procure long-term strategies to stabilise the industry and providing vital support for workforces affected by the receding economy.

     

    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (445)

    Related:

    UK Gov't Backs 'Fee-Free' Cancellations, Worker Support as Profits Plummet Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
    All Football Matches in Spain Suspended Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
    UN Secretary-General Guterres Holds Remote Press Conference on Coronavirus Outbreak - Video
    Long-Haul Help: Aviation Groups Urge EU Ministers to Secure Industry Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
    Tags:
    SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19, Airbus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extending a Helping Hand: How Russia is Aiding Italy's Fight Against Raging COVID-19 Pandemic
    Extending a Helping Hand: How Russia is Aiding Italy's Fight Against Raging COVID-19 Pandemic
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse