US Stock Futures Drop Over 4% as Investors Wait for Economic Stimulus Agreement

In particular, the stimulus package includes financial aid to airlines that suffered major losses after the US suspended travel to and from the country.

On Sunday, US stock futures fell again as Wall Street waits on the authorities to agree to an economic stimulus and rescue plan to fight negative consequences for the national economy and citizens stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, CNBC reported.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped nearly 800 points, or more than 4%, along with S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures. Earlier in the day, futures fell 5%, reaching their 'limit down' levels, below which no trades are allowed.

On 22 March, the stimulus bill failed to pass a Senate hearing, being blocked by the Democrats, who stated that the bill lacked provisions for health care and unemployment aid to citizens.

The 500-billion-dollar economic stimulus package is designed to help businesses and citizens in the United States to withstand shocks amid the coronavirus pandemic.