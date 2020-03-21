Register
09:08 GMT21 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    File-In this Wednesday, May 21,2008 file photo, the company logo for The Boeing Co., is displayed in El Segundo, Calif. Boeing Co. say it's cutting 1,100 jobs from its U.S. plants, most of them in Southern California, as it scales back production of its C-17 cargo planes.

    Boeing Suspends Dividends, CEO Pay to Get Financial Stimulus From US Gov't Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    © AP Photo / Nick Ut
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (36)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202003211078653783-boeing-suspends-dividends-ceo-pay-to-get-financial-stimulus-from-us-govt-amid-covid-19-pandemic/

    Earlier in the day, White House economic aide Larry Kudlow said that the United States may increase a stimulus package aimed at mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak to more than $2 trillion.

    As the coronavirus pandemic has dealt a blow the international air transport service, Boeing has decided to follow fellow US airlines and suspend dividends, CEO pay, and extend a pause on share buybacks in a move to receive financial support from the US government.

    The company expects to receive at least $60 billion in US government loan guarantees because besides the coronavirus pandemic, the business has been experiencing severe problems from the year-long grounding of its fleet.

    US lawmakers, as well as US President Donald Trump, previously insisted that they would require limits on executive compensation, buybacks, and dividends to provide financial assistance.

    "When we did a big tax cut, and when they took the money and did buybacks, that's not building a hangar, that's not buying aircraft, that is not doing the kind of things that I want them to do. I am fine with restricting buybacks - in fact I would demand that there be no stock buybacks. I don't want them taking hundreds of millions of dollars and buying back their stock because that does nothing", Trump said on Friday.

    The expected financial aid that may be increased to up to $2 trillion, according to White House's economic aide Larry Kudlow, will be the largest in history. In 2008, Congress allocated $700 billion amid the global financial crisis, of which less than $450 billion was eventually invested in the economy.

    As the coronavirus continues to spread, more than 270,000 cases have been registered worldwide, with over 11,000 fatalities. The US has more than 18,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 227 deaths and 147 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    Boeing 737 MAX 8
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Boeing May Lose Up to $18.7 Billion Over Problematic 737 Max - Reports
    Besides the pandemic, Boeing has been facing a year-long grounding following two deadly crashes that involved its 737 MAXs.

    A Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed on 10 March 2019 outside Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, six minutes after takeoff. The crash killed all 157 people on board, and prompted airlines around the world to halt all 737 MAX 8 flights until further notice.

    The 10 March accident followed the 29 October 2018 crash of a Lion Air 737 MAX 8 into the Java Sea, just minutes after takeoff from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. All 189 passengers and crew on board were killed in that incident.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (36)
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, financial assistance, Boeing, U.S
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse