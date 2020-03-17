Dow Jones Gains 5% Following Announcement of Multibillion Stimulus Package to Tackle COVID-19

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has experienced a series of falls over the past week amid coronavirus concerns and failed OPEC deal talks.

The Dow Jones index has gained 5.7% or 1,150 points on Tuesday as the markets reacted to the White House plan to bolster the economy to counter the impact of the new coronavirus.

Other indices also advanced with the S&P 500 rising by 6.9% and the Nasdaq Composite Index climbing 7.1 %.

The Trump administration is reportedly seeking to ask Congress to approve a massive economic stimulus package of around $850 billion to help the nation's economy recover from damages caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

