Bitcoin Tumbles 15%, Mirroring Slumps of Global Markets

The most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, dropped to $4,521, mirroring falls across global markets.
The digital coin dropped 15%. Other cryptocurrencies followed the slide in price.
,, $BTCUSD 8hr now 4558 -784#Bitcoin collapse continues,— Victor Zubarev (@VictorZubarev) March 16, 2020
the 3/12 L 3901 (x)
VZ Sell signal on 3/7 at 8752#CryptoTwitter #Crypto pic.twitter.com/9srRkPNLs6
Earlier in the day, major European stock indexes fell by 4-6 percent over concerns about the pace of the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on the global economy.
Investors continue to price in the global spread of coronavirus and its impact on oil demand.
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus disease a pandemic.
