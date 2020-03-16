Register
07:05 GMT16 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Dollar and gold ingot

    Gold Prices Surge on Fed Reserve Slashing Benchmark Interest Rates

    © CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107702/04/1077020429_0:67:1280:787_1200x675_80_0_0_cc2bc3a9f7ea2ca3337530b4e5dcff93.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202003161078576396-gold-prices-surge-on-fed-reserve-slashing-benchmark-interest-rates-/

    Gold tumbled as much as 4.5 percent on Friday, as equity markets continued to be under pressure and investors preferred cash, continuing to sell bullion to meet calls across other markets.

    Bullion jumped nearly 3 percent on Monday in the wake of the US Federal Reserve’s slashing its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point to near zero the day before.

    Spot gold surged 1.4 percent to $1,550.26 per ounce by 0030 GMT, rising by some 2.8 percent earlier after its 3 percent drop on Friday.

    US gold futures were up 2.4 percent to $1,553.30 per ounce.

    “Gold is slowly getting its groove back… Prices will ultimately benefit from all this global monetary and fiscal stimulus. Gold should grind its way back above $1,600 an ounce after we see all the other central banks ramp up their efforts this week,” Bloomberg quoted Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. as saying.

    Bullion’s current rally followed a steep decline in the previous session, as gold futures had logged some of the worst weekly losses by 13 March, registering a drop of more than 9 percent - the biggest percentage decline since the period ended 23 September 2011, according to FactSet data.

    Gold for April delivery GCJ20, 1.971 percent on Comex fell $73.60, or 4.6 percent, to settle at $1,516.70 an ounce.
    SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, reported its holdings plunged 1.33 percent to 931.59 tonnes on Friday.

    Speculators reduced their bullish positions on COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to 10 March, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

    Palladium fell 3.1 percent to $1,750.50 per ounce, while platinum slipped 0.8 percent to $755.50.

    U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to reporters after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates in an emergency move
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to reporters after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates in an emergency move

    News of gold’s surge comes on the back of Sunday’s move by the US Federal Reserve to cut its benchmark interest rate to a range of 0 to 0.25 percent amidst efforts to tackle the economic fallout generated by the spread of the coronavirus.

    The Federal Reserve also resumed bond buying and echoed action by other central banks to ensure liquidity in dollar lending, as markets brace themselves for another anticipated volatile week.

    "Consistent with its statutory mandate, the [Federal Open Market] Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. The effects of the coronavirus will weigh on economic activity in the near term and pose risks to the economic outlook. In light of these developments, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 0 to 1/4 percent", the US Federal Reserve System said in a statement on Sunday.

    US President Donald Trump, who had reportedly been pushing the Fed to boost markets amidst the spreading coronavirus and ward off a possible recession, applauded the decision.

    Empty street is seen near Lincoln tunnel in Manhattan borough following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
    © REUTERS / JEENAH MOON
    Empty street is seen near Lincoln tunnel in Manhattan borough following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
    “I want to congratulate the Federal Reserve… People in the market should be very thrilled. We got it down to potentially zero,” said Trump.

    Related:

    Coronavirus Crash? Stock Market & Oil Market Tumble on the Same Day
    Asian Stock Markets Go Down After US Suspends All Travel From Europe to Counter Coronavirus
    Coronavirus Shuts Down Daily Life — & Stock Market — Ahead of Dem Debate
    Stock Markets Have Their Worst Day Since '87 and Chelsea Manning is Released
    Tags:
    US Federal Reserve, Federal Reserve, Federal Reserve, equities, equities, gold prices
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Give Me a Smile, Crocodile: Reptiles From Egyptian Village Live Side by Side With People
    Give Me a Smile, Crocodile: Reptiles From Egyptian Village Live Side by Side With People
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse