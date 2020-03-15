Porn Actors Claim to be Cashing in on Webcam Erotica Amid Coronavirus Flare-Ups

Forced quarantine might be bad for a whole slew of businesses, but at least one has apparently found the coronavirus-related self (or otherwise) isolation a total blessing.

The coronavirus pandemic seems to be the ideal scenario and time for webcam businesses to flourish, as millions of potential clients are “cooped up at home with nothing to do", Los Angeles-based porn star Kate Kennedy told the New York Post.

The 25-year-old blonde started an account last week on the widely visited website OnlyFans, where users pay $10 a month to watch her perform sex acts, brush her teeth, or do her laundry in her birthday suit. She boasts as many as 100 subscribers who account for her four-figure tips and regular fees, which she says she used to make in a month.

“Cam girls and content creators are doing business like crazy", Kennedy said.

Another entrepreneur in the field betting on what is now referred to as corona cash is Miami-based Joslyn Jane.

She reportedly offers solo sex videos and partner performances on OnlyFans, as well as sells others for $5.99 to $32 on the site ManyVids, with her weekly revenues now hitting around $1,700 compared with an average of a merely $1,050 she hitherto made.

The 29-year-old internet model says “there is a lot going on” referencing the global novel virus outbreak, before speculating on her comforting mission:

“And we are definitely taking fans’ minds off this", she notes, as cited by the Post.

The coronavirus fears, meanwhile, also leave at least some room for altruism. For instance, the top popular adult video platform Pornhub has decided to donate a percentage of its March revenue to help Italy, the country worst struck by COVID-19 in Europe, and to grant Italians free access to its premium service.

Also, last month, amid the flare-up of the novel virus in China, largely in the country's central provinces, a domestic IT developer gave away 45,000 copies of the saucy video game called Mirror to quarantined citizens, for them to indulge in a bit of relaxing content during chaotic times.

However, quite a few sexual businesses have been reported to be on the downward trend – namely stripping and the street-based sex industry, which rely heavily on in-person appointments.

On Wednesday, the WHO declared that COVID-19 had officially reached pandemic status, as governments anxiously issue guidelines on battling coronavirus symptoms as well as appropriate precautions, like avoiding public places, impeccable hygiene, and self-isolation should any discomfort arise.