Register
06:16 GMT14 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    'Exogenous Effect': Useful Tips on How to Manage Your Stocks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (440)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107655/21/1076552112_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_0f3e283cfe4a25a334d02a75766ebbc1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202003141078560679-exogenous-effect-useful-tips-on-how-to-manage-your-stocks-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/

    Though the Monday market crash caused global investors to shiver, there is a silver lining to the current situation, says German equity analyst Folker Hellmeyer explaining the difference between the ongoing slump and the 2008 global financial crisis. He has also given some tips on how to manage one's stocks in these turbulent times.

    Markets have been fluctuating on both sides of the Atlantic since the Monday market crash amid the coronavirus outbreak, plummeting oil prices, and restrictions imposed by countries to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stocks again plunged on Thursday after the drastic slide on 9 March, however, on Friday the global sell-off eased a bit helping global stocks to pull back.

    Tensions Cool in China

    Folker Hellmeyer, the chief analyst at Solvecon Invest GmbH, highlights the coronavirus has had an "exogenous" effect on stock exchanges but that this has nothing in common with "endogenous crises", which are caused by general flaws in financial structures or the economy. Therefore, there is a massive difference between the current market crash and the global financial crisis that shattered the world in 2008.

    "This exogenous crisis is currently leading to a reassessment because nobody can really deal with the COVID-19 virus. There is no knowledge of it. But there is experience gained by China: after an approximately six-week increase in the crisis, tensions have subsided. We see it in the case of new infections and the number of recoveries. One can also project this to the rest of the world", Hellmeyer elaborates.
    A man wears a protective mask as he walk past a panel displaying the Hang Seng Index during morning trading
    © REUTERS / TYRONE SIU
    A man wears a protective mask as he walk past a panel displaying the Hang Seng Index during morning trading

    The analyst expects that the tensions could ease up in the next seven days, and the markets would then react accordingly. For instance, in China, the CSI 300 and Shanghai Composite indices reached their maximum annual levels on 4 March.

    Hold Your Stocks

    Hellmeyer advises against selling stocks that have dividend yields of between 4% and 7% in accordance with a conservative investment model and judging from the available data and historical record of such virus outbreaks.

    Interest rates have been reduced worldwide and that is the "discounting factor" for all other asset classes. Situations, like the present one, when investment prospects appear increasingly vague are rare. Therefore, according to Hellmeyer, one should hold on to shares and bide his/her time.

    "We see that measures are being taken around the world to maintain market performance", the analyst points out. "These measures are aimed at supporting healthy structures: state loan guarantees are given and short-term loans are provided by development banks. These steps are right".

    The economist also draws attention to mid-term measures and "catch-up" effects which could influence the global economy in the following months, in the second half of 2020 and also in 2021. He foresees that the situation will improve in the second half of the year at the latest and that it will be accompanied by low-interest rates which will encourage equity investments.

    Attractive Time for New Investors

    For the aforementioned reasons, the expert considers the current situation to be extremely attractive for investors who have medium-term investment planning. Russia is a good example, according to him.

    Russian stocks have been sold off aggressively because of the oil price frictions with Saudi Arabia. The RTS index has dropped from over 1,600 to 1,100 points and the price-earnings ratio in Russia is in the range of five and the price-to-book value ratio is estimated at 70%. At the same time, dividend yields are at 9%. Under these circumstances the economist considers purchases to be "absolutely effective" for investors.

    On the other hand, speculators will face certain difficulties: any news could move quotes either up or down by a couple hundred points.

    "In January, we saw quotes reaching historic highs", Hellmeyer says. "Then we were glad that we bought at the level of 13,000, and the DAX index amounted to 13,700. Now you can buy at 11,000, and the buyers got cold feet. The world will keep spinning even after the outbreak of the coronavirus. China has already recovered from the blow. The number of recovered patients is growing and exceeding the number of newly infected. 7.7 billion people should receive basic security. After an outbreak of coronavirus the world's not going to end".
    Natural gas flares are seen at an oil pump site outside of Williston, North Dakota
    © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
    Natural gas flares are seen at an oil pump site outside of Williston, North Dakota

    There will also be certain changes, according to the economist. He foresees that a number of industries including tourism and passenger transportation – for example, Lufthansa – will "perform below average" for a period of time.

    Due to the low prices for aviation kerosene, Lufthansa looks very attractive, but these sectors are the most affected by the outbreak of coronavirus. The analyst, therefore, sees greater potential in such areas as the means of production, industry, and other cyclical values.

    "In my opinion, there is definitely more potential there in the short term than in the industries which are likely to be partially impacted by the crisis in their business operations", he concludes.

     

    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (440)
    Tags:
    oil, coronavirus, COVID-19, crisis, crisis
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse