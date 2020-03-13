US Treasury Secretary Says 'We Will Do Everything to Keep Markets Open'

On 12 March, the New York Stock Exchange closed the day with the DJIA index 2,352.60 points in the red, and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite saw 260.74 and 750.25 point losses, respectively.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has announced that Washington will do "everything to keep markets open" following the country's stocks' turmoil.

The statement comes after US stock markets took another nosedive on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average index (DJIA) falling by more than 2,300 points, hours after President Donald Trump announced that Washington would be suspending travel from certain European countries for a 30-day period as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow marked its worst drop since the 1987 Black Monday market crash which saw stocks plummet by more than 22%.

