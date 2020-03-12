Register
20:42 GMT12 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.

    US Dow Dives Over 2,300 Points, Marks Worst Drop Since 1987 Black Monday Crash

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 115
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107109/97/1071099759_0:300:5760:3540_1200x675_80_0_0_89291ba95f16c4414267a99f98033f73.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202003121078551549-us-dow-dives-over-2300-points-after-trump-details-new-travel-restrictions/

    US stocks took another nosedive Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average index (DJIA) falling by more than 2,300 points hours after US President Donald Trump announced that the Land of the Free would be suspending travel from certain European countries for a 30-day period as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) closed the day with the DJIA index 2,352.60 points in the red, and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite saw 260.74 and 750.25 point losses, respectively. The Dow marked its worst drop since the 1987 Black Monday market crash which saw stocks plummet by more than 22%.

    The day’s closing figures add to previous, 1,000-plus-point losses traders experienced on the trading floor earlier in the week, which marked the end of the 11-year bull market.

    Now entering a bear market, defined as a drop of 20% from a recent peak, the NYSE saw trading halted for a period of 15 minutes for the second time this week after an initial 7% drop in figures triggered circuit breakers moments after trading was opened Thursday. 

    “Just like Monday, we’re giving the market 15 minutes [to] process the down movement,” Stacey Cunningham, the president of the NYSE, told CNBC. “It’s working as it’s designed to function so that the market can absorb what news was out overnight, how investors are reacting so they can make decisions and everyone gets a chance to see what’s happening.”

    A bear market could be short-lived in the event that governments are able to clamp down on the spread of the novel coronavirus in their respective countries, allowing for an eventual improvement to global economic supply lines. MarketWatch reports that, on average, bear markets for the Dow have lasted roughly 206 trading days, whereas such periods have lasted about 146 days for the S&P 500.

    Despite the gloomy outlook and plunging figures, Trump has stressed that markets are going to fare well in the coming days. “The markets are going to be just fine,” he stated as he prepared to greet Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House on Thursday. 

    The president’s remarks came hours after he addressed the nation late Wednesday to announce that he would be imposing a 30-day restriction on all travel by foreign nationals from Europe, except the UK, starting on Friday at 11:59 p.m. local time in a bid to get a handle on the COVID-19 virus. The announcement was not welcomed with open arms by the European Union, which subsequently voiced its disapproval of the move.

    “We had to make a decision, and we didn’t want to take time,” Trump told reporters the following day from the Oval Office regarding travel restrictions.

    Although the National Guard was deployed to New York to establish the US’ first containment zone, Trump later told reporters that he has not yet made a ruling on whether or not to enforce additional restrictions for travel within the US. Speaking on the US House of Representatives’ newest coronavirus relief package, Trump briefly noted that he does not support the measure. The House is expected to vote on its legislation Thursday.

    At present, more than 120,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally, with more than 4,700 documented deaths, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. In the US, over 1,300 cases have been recorded, with at least 38 deaths.

    Related:

    US Stocks Increase Almost 5% on Hopes of Biden White House Run
    US Stock Futures Sink More Than 4 Percent
    US Stocks Rally 1,167 Points on Heels of Trump Economic Coronavirus Response
    Asian Stock Markets Go Down After US Suspends All Travel From Europe to Counter Coronavirus
    US Stock Trading Suspended for 2nd Time This Week After 7-8% Fall
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, New York Stock Exchange, Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrials Average Index, US Stocks
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Raphael to Banksy: How Vandals Ruin Artwork All Over the World
    From Raphael to Banksy: How Vandals Ruin Artwork All Over the World
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse