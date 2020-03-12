Register
14:36 GMT12 March 2020
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 12, 2020

    US Stock Trading Suspended for 2nd Time This Week After 7-8% Fall

    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    US stocks closed up about 5 percent on 10 March, rebounding from a historic loss on the Dow the previous day, as investors reacted to government stimulus measures planned to provide relief to individuals and sectors of the economy hurt by the coronavirus.

    Moments after the stocks markets opened, trading on Wall Street's three main indexes was suspended, setting off an automatic 15-minute cutout for the second time this week.

    At 9:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,696.31 points, or 7.20%, at 21,856.91, while the S&P 500 was down 192.33 points, or 7.02%, at 2,549.05, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 558.80 points, or 7.03%, at 7,393.25.

    All three indexes are down more than 20 percent from their most recent highs in February, denoting bear markets.

    Trading resumed after stopping for 15 minutes, with the main indexes having dropped 8-9%.

    All three main indexes have now dropped over 24% from their intraday record highs hit in February.

    Situation on Russia’s Stock Markets

    Meanwhile, the Russian stock market has intensified its fall, following the oil market, and is already trading at below 2,300 points on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) index, according to trading data.

    By 16:39 Moscow time (13:39 GMT), the Moscow Stock Exchange Index had fallen by 8.2 percent to 2,290 points, while the RTS Index fell by 11.8 percent, to 958 points.

    Brent oil is down 9.1 percent to $32.54 a barrel.

    Russia’s stock markets plunged upon opening on 12 March on the back of the World Health Organisation declaring a pandemic, with the Moscow Exchange falling below 2,400 for the first time since January 2019 and the Russia Trading System index dropping below 1,000 points for the first time since July 2017.

    However, low oil prices and the fall of the ruble are not only creating risks, but new opportunities for the Russian economy, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said earlier in the day, adding that the government was preparing additional measures to deepen import substitution in several sectors.

    Gold Prices

    The price of gold has dropped by more than 3%, along with sales on world stock and commodity markets, according to trading data.

    As of 16:49 Moscow time (13:49 GMT), April gold futures on COMEX were down 3.28 percent, or $53.7, to $1,588.25 per troy ounce. May COMEX silver prices fell by 4.8% to $15.97 an ounce.

    Trump announced on 11 March a ban on travellers from 26 European countries entering the United States for a month in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

    Stock markets around the world tumbled on 9 March amid fears over the coronavirus disease, officially named COVID-19, and a fall in global oil prices after the OPEC+ deal collapsed.

    MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW

