06:55 GMT12 March 2020
    Oil rig

    White House Officials Discuss Market Collapse, Coronavirus With Oil Lobbyists – Report

    © CC0
    Business
    by
    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronovirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (14)
    114
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202003121078543988-white-house-officials-discuss-market-collapse-coronavirus-with-oil-lobbyists-report/

    Earlier this week, oil prices plummeted to multi-year lows after OPEC failed to clinch a deal with its allies, led by Russia, about oil production cuts amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

    The coronavirus, the state of the economy, and the market topped the agenda of talks on Wednesday between lobbyists representing the oil and gas industry and White House policy staffers, CNBC cited American Petroleum Institute (API) spokeswoman Bethany Aronhalt as saying.

    She added that API, known to be America's largest trade association for the oil and gas industry, is not seeking federal aid.

    Aronhalt spoke after media reports claimed on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump was mulling a federal assistance package in the form of low-interest loans to shore up the shale industry.

    The White House, in turn, reportedly made it clear that they don’t want the aid to be seen as a bailout. Washington has not commented on the matter yet.

    API chief executive Mike Sommers, for his part, stated that balancing the oil market remains the group’s key priority.

    “What we have here is a demand shock, of course, because of coronavirus, and a supply shock, because of the decision by Russia and the Saudis to flood the market with oil”, he told Bloomberg on Tuesday. 

    He added that API is concerned about “these geopolitical factors that are feeding into some downturn within the industry” and that right now the group is trying “to make sure policymakers are responding in the right way”.

    According to him, the main task is “to work in a diplomatic way to make sure oil markets are well-balanced”.

    “We’re focused on making sure the free-market works, not on some government intervention that would be outside the market”, Sommers pointed out.

    He also praised the US Department of Energy’s recent move to suspend the sale of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), saying that API wants “to make sure the government continues to make these kinds of decisions that are good for the oil industry”.

    US Suspends Sale of Crude Oil From Strategic Reserves

    The remarks come after the DOE said in a statement on Tuesday that the planned sale was aimed at raising “revenue for SPR facility maintenance and upgrades”.

    “Given current oil markets, this is not the optimal time for the sale. The Department continually monitors and evaluates global oil markets and will provide updated information as market conditions change”, the statement said.

    On Monday, crude oil prices went down by more than 30 percent in what experts saw as the biggest fall since the 1991 Gulf War. This followed the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)’s failure to agree on deeper production cuts with its allies led by Russia, amid the deadly outbreak of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronovirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (14)

    Tags:
    market, oil prices, economy, OPEC, United States
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

