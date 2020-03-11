Register
21:43 GMT11 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A headline on a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

    US Dow Closes With 1,464-Point Plunge After Coronavirus Pandemic Declared

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Business
    Get short URL
    2321
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107185/25/1071852510_0:300:5760:3540_1200x675_80_0_0_18f5c25ba810d4f08904f9f5e1b3b642.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202003111078541534-us-stocks-close-with-1400-plus-plunge-after-coronavirus-pandemic-declared/

    US stocks fell sharply again on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average index (DJIA) closing more than 1,400 points in the red as the New York Stock Exchange trading floor hosted yet another volatile session as a result of economic concerns brought on by the global COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

    The DJIA index closed the day with a 1,464.94 point loss, while the S&P 500 fell by 140.85 points. The Nasdaq Composite dropped by 392.20 points. Wednesday’s closing figures follow an 1,100-plus-point rally made by stocks on Tuesday after traders experienced one of the worst losses since December 2008 on Monday.

    Throughout the day’s trading, various companies experienced gains and falls, including exploration and production company Apache Corp., which saw its shares drop more than 18% on news of declining oil prices, CNBC reported

    Increased Oil Production Sends Prices Tumbling

    Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia revealed plans to increase its oil output by 1 million barrels per day (bpd), ramping up the total production capacity to 13 million bpd. Additionally, the United Arab Emirates’ Abu Dhabi National Oil Company indicated that it too would be kicking up its production to over 4 million bpd in April. 

    Both announcements later forced Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil prices, to drop by roughly 2.9% to $36.14 per barrel. The move by both countries follows that of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Monday to cut oil prices in anticipation of a major decline in oil purchases due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

    Although it’s presently unclear just when Saudi officials expect to reach their new goal of an additional 1 million bpd, experts have suggested that the move could take more than just a few months to achieve.

    “This is going to take several years,” Ian Thom, a research director at UK-based consultancy group Wood Mackenzie Ltd., told Bloomberg. “Four or five years might be a rule of thumb for a big, greenfield mega-project. It might be a little easier if they do some expansion at existing operations - that might be quicker, but it’s hard to see that generating an additional million barrels a day.”

    Pandemic Declared as Global COVID-19 Cases Increase

    Other firms such as hospitality company Hilton Worldwide, tech giant Apple and both Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line saw their shares take quite the hit as the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

    Hours before trading wrapped up for the day, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at a conference that after having assessed the situation, officials concluded that the COVID-19 outbreak can officially be viewed as a pandemic.

    “In the past two weeks the number of cases outside China has increased thirteenfold and the number of affected countries has tripled,” the director-general said. “In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries to climb even higher.”

    “We’re deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction,” he said, just before declaring the pandemic. “We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear.”

    The latest figures noted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering indicate that more than 120,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, and that with more than 4,300 deaths have been documented. 

    In the US, at least 30 individuals have died after contracting the COVID-19 virus. Twenty-four of the deaths were recorded in Washington state.

    US President Donald Trump has attempted to ease concerns in the Land of the Free by signing a $8.3 billion emergency funding bill to finance vaccine research, preparedness efforts and prevention measures and calling on the US central bank to cut interest rates. However, the Trump administration’s latest efforts to mitigate financial concerns have yet to manifest as negotiations regarding a potential relief package are just beginning.

    Related:

    US Stocks Jump 1,200-Plus Points After Last Week’s Massive Sell-Offs
    Despite Interest Rate Cut, US Stocks Fall 785 Points Over Coronavirus Spread
    US Stocks Increase Almost 5% on Hopes of Biden White House Run
    US Stocks Dive 900-Plus Points as Coronavirus Anxieties Rage
    US Stock Futures Sink More Than 4 Percent
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, New York Stock Exchange, US Stocks
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Deserted Streets and Public Places Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Calming Coronavirus
    Screens Over Screenings
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse